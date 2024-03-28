TRC Companies Recognized by Climate Change Business Journal for Developing Climate Adaptation Strategies

"In a world that requires continual adaptation, we remain focused on helping our clients navigate and succeed in the energy transition so they can continue to provide critical services for their constituents," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. Post this

At the completion of the project, TRC produced a Climate Adaptation Strategy Roadmap and Implementation Tracker—a living document that prioritizes adaptation strategies based on LWD's most immediate and consequential climate-related risks. Successful implementation of the roadmap will result in continuity of LWD's business operations, ensuring critical labor and workforce services are provided to citizens across the Commonwealth.

"We are honored to be recognized by CCBJ for our work in helping LWD adapt to changing climates," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. "In a world that requires continual adaptation, we remain focused on helping our clients navigate and succeed in the energy transition so they can continue to provide critical services for their constituents."

TRC is a global leader providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of the energy transition. With over 55 years of proven expertise, our tested practitioners deliver innovative resolutions to the toughest challenges facing our critical infrastructure. With a dedicated workforce of over 8,000 professionals, we offer advisory & consulting, construction, engineering and management services, guiding complex projects from conception to completion. Our commitment to creating new pathways for the world to thrive is unwavering as we navigate the energy transition. We help our clients adapt, regardless of the climate in which they operate, they achieve enduring, sustainable results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live — community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission and Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

