TRC Companies Recognized by Climate Change Business Journal for Supporting Department of Energy Multi-State Clean Hydrogen Hub

"The ARCH2 project is advancing the use of hydrogen as a critical component to our national decarbonization strategy and supporting clean energy job creation in disadvantaged and underserved communities," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. Post this

Battelle Memorial Institute led ARCH2's application effort and will serve as the overall Program Manager and prime recipient of ARCH2 funding from OCED. TRC is part of Battelle's world-class Program Management Office team, including GTI Energy and Allegheny Science & Technology (AST).

TRC has been involved with ARCH2 since its inception, providing input to DOE's initial request for information, the ARCH2 application and subsequent interviews with DOE during the selection process. TRC will drive ARCH2 implementation by leading the safety, security and regulatory work within the ARCH2 Program Management Office. TRC is responsible for guiding project development partners in site safety, hydrogen safety, security, cybersecurity and permitting while also helping ARCH2 partners navigate the complex National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements.

"We are honored to be recognized by CCBJ for our work in helping accelerate the clean energy transition in the U.S.," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. "The ARCH2 project is advancing the use of hydrogen as a critical component to our national decarbonization strategy and supporting clean energy job creation in disadvantaged and underserved communities."

About the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2)

The Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) is a collaborative initiative between the United States Department of Energy (DOE), private industry, state and local governments, academic and technology institutions, non-profit organizations, and community groups working together to build a safe and sustainable clean hydrogen ecosystem in Appalachia. With a project portfolio that spans West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, ARCH2 will leverage the region's vast resources for diverse hydrogen production, storage, delivery, and end-use applications. ARCH2 Project Development Partners include Air Liquide, The Chemours Company, CNX Resources Corp., Enbridge Gas Ohio, Empire Diversified Energy, EQT Corporation, Fidelis New Energy, Hog Lick Aggregates, Hope Gas Inc., Independence Hydrogen Inc., KeyState Energy, Marathon Petroleum, Plug Power, and TC Energy. Management of ARCH2 is led by Battelle Memorial Institute, Allegheny Science and Technology, GTI Energy, and TRC Companies, with support from the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL).

For more information, please visit http://www.arch2hub.com.

About TRC Companies

TRC is a global leader providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of the energy transition. With more than 55 years of proven expertise, our tested practitioners deliver innovative resolutions to the toughest challenges facing our critical infrastructure. With a dedicated workforce of over 8,000 professionals, we offer advisory and consulting, construction, engineering and management services, guiding complex projects from conception to completion. Our commitment to creating new pathways for the world to thrive is unwavering. We help our clients adapt, regardless of the climate in which they operate, to achieve enduring, sustainable results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live — community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission and Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact

Anne Bonelli, TRC Companies, 13038818496, [email protected], www.trccompanies.com

SOURCE TRC Companies