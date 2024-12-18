TRC Companies Selects Pratima Poplai as Chief Growth Officer for Environment and Infrastructure

"Pratima is tasked with delivering resolutions that empower our clients to not only overcome today's obstacles but to thrive in tomorrow's landscape," said Vijay Gudivaka, President of Environment and Infrastructure at TRC. Post this

Prior to joining TRC, Poplai served as Senior Vice President, Growth Strategy & Head of Global Business Development for Connected Communities at Parsons Corporation.

"I'm thrilled to join TRC and be part of a company with a rich history and culture of providing comprehensive services throughout the entire project life cycle," said Poplai. "TRC is excellently positioned to address the unique needs of our clients as they adapt to change and achieve long-lasting results."

About TRC Companies

TRC is a global leader providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of the energy transition. With more than 55 years of proven expertise, our tested practitioners deliver innovative resolutions to the toughest challenges facing our critical infrastructure. With a dedicated workforce of over 8,000 professionals, we offer advisory and consulting, construction, engineering and management services, guiding complex projects from conception to completion. Our commitment to creating new pathways for the world to thrive is unwavering. We help our clients adapt, regardless of the climate in which they operate, to achieve enduring, sustainable results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live — community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission and Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

