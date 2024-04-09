TRC Earns A- Score for Climate Disclosure and Supplier Engagement from CDP

"Our A- scores reflect TRC's dedication and commitment to lowering emissions and engaging with our entire value chain as we 'Embrace the Shift' to a more sustainable future," said Karen Lutz, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability. Post this

TRC's ratings were based in part on the following actions in fiscal year 2023:

Purchased 100 percent renewable energy for ~150 offices and reduced Scope 1 + Scope 2 emissions by 24 percent year over year.

Measured and verified Scope 3 emissions and engaged with both direct and indirect suppliers on climate change performance.

Achieved a 17 percent year-over-year increase in climate-related solutions revenue, with 64 percent of gross revenue derived from climate solutions (e.g., energy efficiency, clean transportation, electrification of vehicles and buildings, renewables integration, fuel switching, and carbon capture and storage).

"Our A- scores reflect TRC's dedication and commitment to lowering emissions and engaging with our entire value chain as we 'Embrace the Shift' to a more sustainable future," said Karen Lutz, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability. "These ratings are a testament to the hard work of our employees and our collective efforts to achieve our vision of making the Earth a better place to live."

About TRC Companies

TRC is a global leader providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of the energy transition. With over 55 years of proven expertise, our tested practitioners deliver innovative resolutions to the toughest challenges facing our critical infrastructure. With a dedicated workforce of over 8,000 professionals, we offer advisory, consulting, construction, engineering and management services, guiding complex projects from conception to completion. Our commitment to creating new pathways for the world to thrive is unwavering as we navigate the energy transition. We help our clients adapt, regardless of the climate in which they operate, to achieve enduring, sustainable results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live — community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission and Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

