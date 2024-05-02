TRC Helps Secure $4.4 Million Grant for Otter Tail Power Company's Next-Generation Grid Resiliency Program

"This grant represents a major step forward in strengthening the resilience of North Dakota's electric grid and ensuring safe, reliable power delivery for years to come," said Craig Cavanaugh, President of TRC's Intelligent Grid Sector. " Post this

TRC offers comprehensive grant consulting and application services from initial program identification and eligibility assessment to crafting proposals and managing the application process. TRC possesses deep knowledge of diverse funding landscapes, from federal programs, like the IIJA, to state and private grants. TRC guides clients through every step of the process, from initial program identification and eligibility assessment to crafting compelling proposals and managing the application process. Leveraging our extensive experience and proven track record, TRC empowers clients, like Otter Tail Power Company, to secure funding for infrastructure projects.

"TRC provided key support throughout the grant writing process," said Otter Tail Power Company's System Infrastructure and Reliability Manager Michael Riewer. "TRC worked with our subject matter experts to develop a program to improve reliability in North Dakota and meet DOE goals. We're anxiously awaiting final DOE approval, which we expect soon, so we can start this transformative project."

TRC is a global leader providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of the energy transition. With more than 55 years of proven expertise, our tested practitioners deliver innovative resolutions to the toughest challenges facing our critical infrastructure. With a dedicated workforce of over 8,000 professionals, we offer advisory and consulting, construction, engineering and management services, guiding complex projects from conception to completion. Our commitment to creating new pathways for the world to thrive is unwavering. We help our clients adapt, regardless of the climate in which they operate, to achieve enduring, sustainable results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live — community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission and Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

