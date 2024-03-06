TRC Insights LLC, a Market Research Firm, Announces Leadership Transition

I expect a seamless transition for TRC; a testament to our foundation of great talent, dedication, and expertise. I have a strong faith in Rajan's abilities and hold no doubt he will continue our long-standing tradition of innovation and meeting the evolving needs of market research professionals. Post this

Sambandam brings decades of market research expertise and client experience to his new role. The company notes Sambandam's leadership strengths—expanding client partnerships and relentless dedication to the science and art of research—as both the pillars and propellent for its next phase of innovation and growth.

Rich Raquet says he and Sambandam share the same vision for TRC's future.

"I expect a seamless transition for TRC; a testament to our foundation of great talent, dedication, and expertise. Having worked with Rajan for so long, I have a strong faith in his abilities and hold no doubt he will continue our long-standing tradition of research innovation and meeting the evolving needs of market research professionals."

As a founding partner, Raquet successfully navigated TRC through nearly four decades of emerging and evolving market dynamics as well as unforeseen challenges. While establishing his company as a respected and responsive business partner to clients, he also pushed for innovative studies and solutions from his employees. TRC is now recognized as an innovation leader in the market research industry.

Although he has decided to step back from day-to-day operations, Raquet remains committed to the success and growth of TRC. He will continue to provide valuable insight and guidance as Chairman of the TRC board of directors.

About TRC Insights

TRC Insights LLC is a market research consultancy, dedicated to providing unparalleled insights and business solutions to its clients. TRC provides expertise in designing and implementing successful brand research, pricing research, business-to-business market research, market segmentation and satisfaction and loyalty research.

