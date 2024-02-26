TRC Named as Global Leader in Technology and Innovation by The Environmental Financial Consulting Group

We are thrilled that EFCG has recognized TRC's commitment to technology, digitization and innovation," said Chris Vincze, Chairman & CEO at TRC. Post this

"We are thrilled that EFCG has recognized TRC's commitment to technology, digitization and innovation," said Chris Vincze, Chairman & CEO at TRC. "For over a decade, this has been a key strategy for us, driving not only our growth but also providing new opportunities for our team as we leverage technology to not only work smarter but to achieve success for our clients through innovation."

"TRC has embraced the shift to digital throughout the company. Technology, including Automation, AI/ML and, more recently, GenerativeAI, is embedded in our DNA and is integral in almost everything we do," said Rajeev Gollarahalli, TRC's Chief Information & Digital Officer. "As our Digital journey continues to mature, TRC has pivoted to being viewed as a Digital-first organization. Throughout our digital transformation, we have maintained a "best of breed" Cybersecurity posture, hardening our approach to the adoption of technology and ensuring proper governance, client safety, compliance and Intellectual Property safeguards. We are proud to deliver market-leading services powered by these technologies to address challenges in power resiliency, climate change, sustainability and social responsibility, among others."

About TRC Companies

Groundbreaker. Game changer. Innovator. TRC is a global firm providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions that support the Energy Transition. For more than 55 years, we have set the bar for clients who require advisory, consulting, construction, engineering and management services, combining science with the latest technology to devise solutions that stand the test of time. TRC's more than 8,000 professionals serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from conception to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. We break through barriers for our clients and help them follow through for sustainable results. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission and Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact

Anne Bonelli, TRC Companies, 13038818496, ABonelli@trccompanies.com, www.trccompanies.com

SOURCE TRC Companies