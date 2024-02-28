TRC Named One of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes

TRC Companies, Inc. has been named of one of America's Best Large Employers 2024.

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC), a global professional services firm providing integrated strategy, consulting, engineering and applied technologies in support of the Energy Transition, has been named of one of America's Best Large Employers 2024. This award is a testament to TRC's growth over the past 20 years. In 2002, TRC was listed on Forbes 200 Best Small Companies.

Forbes looked at companies across all industry sectors employing at least 5,000 workers within the U.S. In total, over 3.5 million evaluations were considered in two categories: personal (input from TRC employees) and public (TRC's reputation score from employees in our industry.) Out of the thousands of companies considered in their analysis, Forbes awarded only the top 600. TRC debuted at #457.

"Our Vision to make the Earth a better place to live starts with our people. We are committed to creating a workplace where all employees feel valued, empowered and can reach their full potential," said Chief People Officer Laura Ramey. "This ranking is the highest form of praise. We are thrilled that our employees would recommend us to their friends and family."

Groundbreaker. Game changer. Innovator. TRC is a global firm providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions that support the Energy Transition. For more than 55 years, we have set the bar for clients who require advisory, consulting, construction, engineering and management services, combining science with the latest technology to devise solutions that stand the test of time. TRC's more than 8,000 professionals serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from conception to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. We break through barriers for our clients and help them follow through for sustainable results. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission and Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

