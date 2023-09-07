TRC ranking soars on ENR's Top 200 Environmental Firms and ENR 500 Sourcebook

"TRC is proud to be recognized as an industry leader in this year's survey," said Christopher P. Vincze, Chairman & CEO of TRC. Tweet this

TRC continues to grow its environmental capabilities organically and through strategic acquisitions, including the recent acquisition of GNA, the leading North American consulting firm specializing in low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, infrastructure, and ultra-low carbon fuels for commercial transportation.

"TRC is proud to be recognized as an industry leader in this year's survey," said Christopher P. Vincze, Chairman & CEO of TRC. "TRC has a long history of providing environmental services, and we continue to grow our capabilities as we support our clients with their climate challenges and the energy transition."

TRC was also received the following rankings in the ENR Top 500 Sourcebook: No. 2 in Clean Air Compliance, No. 2 in Asbestos and Lead Abatement, No. 3 in Transmission and Distribution, No. 5 in Power, No. 5 in Site Assessment and Compliance, No. 8 in Hazardous Waste, No. 20 in Mass Transit and Rail, and No. 38 in Transportation.

About TRC Companies

Groundbreaker. Game changer. Innovator. TRC is a global firm providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions that address local needs. For more than 50 years, we have set the bar for clients who require consulting, construction, engineering, and management services, combining science with the latest technology to devise solutions that stand the test of time. TRC's more than 7,000 professionals serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from conception to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. We break through barriers for our clients and help them follow through for sustainable results. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact

Anne Bonelli, TRC Companies, 303-881-8496, [email protected], www.trccompanies.com

