TRC showcases end-to-end solutions for the energy transition at DISTRIBUTECH 2024

"TRC creates breakthrough solutions that navigate and adapt to complex industry changes while delivering safe, reliable service to customers," says Ed Myszka, President of TRC's Power Sector. "We partner with our utility customers to deliver unique solutions for their toughest grid challenges backed by TRC's decades of utility expertise."

The pace of technological change and advancements in both IT and OT is rapid. Electric utilities must be agile and adaptable to implement new technologies, upgrade systems and ensure compatibility between evolving IT and OT solutions to keep pace with the dynamic nature of the energy transition.

"As technology advances, IT and OT are converging, leading to a more integrated and complicated utility ecosystem," says Craig Cavanaugh, President of TRC's Intelligent Grid Solutions (IGS) Sector. "TRC has the expertise, experience and passion to help our clients develop unique resolutions to these IT/OT challenges."

TRC acquires Locana, expanding location intelligence capabilities

TRC recently announced the acquisition of Locana, a global leader in enterprise geospatial solutions and services. Locana helps utilities worldwide transition from legacy software to fully integrated, modern GIS. Stop by the TRC booth to learn how we are joining forces to accelerate the adoption of geospatial solutions for the utility industry.

Prominent TRC DISTRIBUTECH Sessions

Program highlights featuring the TRC team include:

Enhancing Grid Reliability through Secure DERMS and ADMS Integration

Wednesday, Feb. 28, Room W204 (DER for Reliability Track)

1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Mayur Rao, Chief Architect

Strategic Fleet Electrification Planning

Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, Room W209 (Electric Vehicles Track)

10:55 a.m. – 11:25 a.m.

Derek Kirchner, Senior Consultant

Expert-led learning opportunities

TRC is hosting a breakfast panel on "Charting the Path Forward: The Future of Utility Operations," from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. This panel session will delve into the transformative role of artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, grid automation and the paramount importance of adaptability in reshaping the landscape of utility operations. This session will provide a roadmap for utility professionals and stakeholders looking to stay ahead in the evolving energy sector.

TRC is also hosting a lunch panel on "Powering the Shift: Navigating the Impact of Fleet Electrification on the Grid" from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. This panel is tailored specifically for utility representatives as they navigate the intricate landscape of fleet electrification. This panel will delve into the intricacies of building robust charging infrastructure, strategically aligning grid capacity with electrification needs, and anticipating the potential impacts on the grid landscape.

Learn more about TRC's solutions, speakers and networking opportunities at DISTRIBUTECH here: https://www.trccompanies.com/events/distributech-2024/

About TRC Companies

Groundbreaker. Game changer. Innovator. TRC is a global firm providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions that support the Energy Transition. For more than 55 years, we have set the bar for clients who require advisory, consulting, construction, engineering and management services, combining science with the latest technology to devise solutions that stand the test of time. TRC's more than 8,000 professionals serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from conception to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. We break through barriers for our clients and help them follow through for sustainable results. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission and Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

