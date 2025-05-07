TRC Technologies, e-Magic, and Track3D Partner to Deliver Seamless Lifecycle Intelligence for the Built Environment

TRC Technologies has joined forces with Track3D and e-Magic to launch a unified digital solution that connects construction, handover, and operations, eliminating gaps and delivering full lifecycle control. Discover how this breakthrough is reshaping the future of the built environment.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Track3D, TRC Technologies, and e-Magic Inc. have formed a strategic partnership to deliver a connected digital framework for the entire building lifecycle. By integrating construction tracking, asset handover, and operational intelligence, the three platforms enable a continuous flow of trusted data, from design and build through to day-to-day operations.

This partnership bridges the major stages of a building's journey:

Track3D provides real-time visibility into construction progress, helping project teams stay on schedule, manage deviations, and reduce costly delays.

Nexus Infinity by TRC Technologies captures and validates asset data during commissioning and handover, ensuring smooth transitions and a complete, reliable digital record at occupancy.

TwinWorX from e-Magic enables ongoing operational insights, energy optimization, and predictive maintenance through a live digital twin of the facility.

This end-to-end approach helps owners, contractors, and facility managers reduce risk, improve performance, and make better-informed decisions across every stage of the asset's life.

"By unifying data from build to operation, we are unlocking a more intelligent, integrated future for building performance," said Surendra Ramanna, P.E., S.E., CEO at TRC Technologies. "We're excited to be able to offer these combined solutions to our clients."

"This partnership redefines the entire building lifecycle, delivering clarity from construction tracking to operational performance," said Chaitanya NK, CEO at Track3D. "Together, we're setting a new standard for how construction and facility management are powered - creating a smarter, more transparent experience for clients at every stage."

"This partnership marks a pivotal moment for the AEC industry, as we unite our expertise to unlock the full potential of digital twin technology. By integrating real-time data with advanced virtual modeling, we are empowering architects, engineers, contractors, and operators to collaborate more effectively, streamline workflows, and make smarter decisions throughout the project lifecycle," said Tony Harris, President and CEO at e-Magic, Inc. "Together, we are shaping a future where innovation drives efficiency, sustainability, and transformative outcomes for the built environment."

This partnership is a step toward a smarter, more connected built environment. With a shared vision for open collaboration, data interoperability, and long-term value, the companies are redefining how the AEC industry delivers and manages the built world.

To learn more about available solutions, visit https://nexusinfinity.ai/

About e-Magic

Founded in 1998, e-Magic is a global leader in Industrial IoT and Azure Digital Twins. e-Magic designs and integrates large-scale digital twin solutions for Smart Buildings, Healthcare, Infrastructure, and Manufacturing - deployed on-premise and in the cloud with Microsoft Azure.

About Track3D

Track 3D leverages the latest technologies to turn complex site data into actionable insights. Our platform streamlines project monitoring, ensuring efficiency and precision in every phase of construction.

About TRC Technologies

TRC Technologies, creators of Nexus Infinity, empower the AECO industry with the transformative power of digital twins. We believe that by creating a virtual replica of your building, you can unlock a new level of efficiency, performance optimization, and collaborative decision-making through the entire building lifecycle.

