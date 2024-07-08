Treasure Coast Hospice Celebrates Great Place to Work Certification

"This achievement is a testament to our team's commitment to our mission, our patients and families, and each other, and it underscores the importance Treasure Coast Hospice places on fostering a supportive and collaborative environment for our staff." Post this

The recognition marks the fifth year in a row that Treasure Coast Hospice has been certified as a Great Place to Work. This year, 92% of staff members responding to the survey said that it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

According to the 2024 survey results, 98% of employees said they "feel welcomed" upon joining the team and 96% responded that their "work has special meaning." Other reasons Treasure Coast Hospice was chosen as a top place to work were because staff rate the service delivered as excellent, are proud to tell others where they work and feel good about the ways the organization contributes to the community.

"We applaud Treasure Coast Hospice for seeking certification and publicly sharing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung of Great Place to Work's senior care partner Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

Treasure Coast Hospice is a non-profit community organization of skilled professionals and dedicated volunteers whose mission is to provide access to compassionate, caring, expert and professional hospice and grief support services to patients and families at the end of life. Founded in 1982, Treasure Coast Hospice has grown to serve more than 4,000 patients annually in Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties. Thanks to the generous support of our community, the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation is able to fund comprehensive hospice and grief support programs for Treasure Coast Hospice, including three Inpatient Units for those who need a higher level of care, the specialized pediatric program Little Treasures, music therapy, massage therapy, virtual reality experiences, individual and group bereavement services, and Camp Good Grief for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™" as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention.

Maryellen Murphy, Treasure Coast Hospice, 1 772-801-9572, [email protected], www.TreasureHealth.org

