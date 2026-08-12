Treasure Coast Hospice Launches New Website to Make Hospice Referrals Easier for Families and Healthcare Providers

"By giving families and healthcare professionals a simpler way to connect with us, we can help people get answers sooner and focus on what matters most - providing comfort, support, and quality of life." Treasure Coast Hospice CEO Jackie Kendrick, CHPCA Post this

"One of our greatest responsibilities is making sure patients and families can access the care and support they need without unnecessary obstacles," said Treasure Coast Hospice CEO Jackie Kendrick, CHPCA. "This new website is another way we are making hospice care more approachable and accessible for our community. By giving families and healthcare professionals a simpler way to connect with us, we can help people get answers sooner and focus on what matters most -- providing comfort, support, and quality of life."

One of the most significant updates is a new online referral form with two distinct pathways: one for healthcare professionals and another for patients and loved ones.

Healthcare providers can submit key patient and clinical information, along with supporting documentation, directly through the website. Patients, caregivers, and family members can also reach out on their own through a simplified referral experience designed to help them take the first step toward learning whether hospice care may be appropriate.

"For families, the decision to reach out for hospice care often comes during an emotional and overwhelming time," said Treasure Coast Hospice Marketing and Brand Director Crystal Pisani. "We wanted to create a website that removes unnecessary barriers and makes it easier to get answers, understand available services and connect with our care team. Whether someone is a physician referring a patient or a daughter looking for help for a parent, the process should feel simple and supportive."

The new online referral experience also reinforces an important message: families do not have to wait for a physician or healthcare facility to begin the hospice conversation. Patients and loved ones can contact Treasure Coast Hospice directly with questions, request more information or begin the referral process themselves.

For healthcare professionals, the updated process provides a more streamlined way to send referral information and documentation to Treasure Coast Hospice, helping support timely communication between providers and the hospice care team.

"Our healthcare partners are caring for patients in fast-moving environments, and families are often trying to make important decisions quickly," said Treasure Coast Hospice Chief Operating Officer Shannon Cooper, RN, MPH, CHPN. "Creating a more direct digital pathway helps us meet both groups where they are and connect them with the right support as efficiently as possible."

The redesigned website also makes it easier for visitors to learn about hospice eligibility, what to expect from hospice care and the wide range of services available to patients and families.

In addition to hospice care information, visitors can explore Treasure Coast Hospice programs and resources, including pediatric services, grief support, veterans care, complementary therapies, spiritual care, volunteer opportunities, community events, Foundation programs, and locations throughout the Treasure Coast.

The website redesign reflects Treasure Coast Hospice's continued commitment to improving access to care while providing patients, families, and healthcare professionals with clear, trusted information when they need it most.

To explore the new website or begin a hospice referral, visit treasurehealth.org.

About Treasure Coast Hospice

Treasure Coast Hospice is a non-profit community organization of skilled professionals and dedicated volunteers whose mission is to provide access to compassionate, caring, expert and professional hospice and grief support services to patients and families at the end of life. Founded in 1982, Treasure Coast Hospice has grown to serve more than 4,000 patients annually in Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties. Thanks to the generous support of our community, the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation is able to fund comprehensive hospice and grief support programs for Treasure Coast Hospice, including three Inpatient Units for those who need a higher level of care, the specialized pediatric program Little Treasures, music therapy, massage therapy, virtual reality experiences, individual and group bereavement services, and Camp Good Grief for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

Media Contact

Maryellen Murphy, Treasure Coast Hospice, 1 772-801-9572, [email protected], www.TreasureHealth.org

SOURCE Treasure Coast Hospice