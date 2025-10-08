Treasury Curve Appoints Fred Berretta as Vice President of Partnerships to Accelerate Channel Growth

"Fred's expertise, vision, and ability to connect with partners will help Treasury Curve deliver the solutions our partners and their customers need, faster and more effectively," said Treasury Curve President Chris Kaminski. Post this

Berretta previously held leadership positions at Cachematrix, a leading provider of institutional money market fund technology acquired by BlackRock. At Cachematrix, Berretta was instrumental in driving adoption among global banks and asset managers. He also worked at Bank of America, where he gained deep insight into the needs of corporate treasury and finance professionals. This combination of fintech innovation and large-bank perspective uniquely positions him to help Treasury Curve expand its partnerships and deliver meaningful value to institutional clients.

"Treasury Curve is transforming how organizations manage cash and investments, and expanding our partnerships with financial institutions and fintechs is a critical part of that strategy," said Treasury Curve President Chris Kaminski. "Fred's expertise, vision, and ability to connect with partners will help Treasury Curve deliver the solutions our partners and their customers need, faster and more effectively."

Treasury Curve's solutions empower banks, asset managers, and other partners to give clients seamless access to institutional money funds, enhanced liquidity management, and real-time visibility into cash and investments – all under their own brand.

"I'm excited to join Treasury Curve at such a pivotal time," said Berretta. "As treasury and finance leaders look for smarter, more cost-effective ways to manage both cash and investments, across all their providers, and optimize their treasury, Treasury Curve is uniquely positioned to help our partners deliver differentiated solutions to their clients. I look forward to growing this ecosystem together."

For more information about Treasury Curve's white-label partner program, visit www.treasurycurve.com/white-label-partner.

About Treasury Curve

Treasury Curve is a leading provider of innovative treasury management solutions that empower organizations to optimize their cash and investments with ease. Offering a single, intuitive treasury platform, Treasury Curve not only delivers real-time insights but also enables treasury departments to act swiftly and strategically on those insights. By combining enhanced visibility and control with streamlined transactions, the platform supports finance and treasury professionals in making informed, impactful decisions to optimize their treasury operations. Additionally, Treasury Curve partners with banks, institutional investment managers, fintechs, and others to deliver white-labeled solutions that enhance their clients' treasury operations. With essential functionality that is simple to use, affordable, and delivered when you need it via white-glove onboarding, Treasury Curve equips organizations to achieve greater financial efficiency and potentially attain better financial results. Learn more at www.treasurycurve.com.

Media Contact

Mark Brousseau, Treasury Curve, 1 4102625078, [email protected], www.treasurycurve.com

SOURCE Treasury Curve