Treasury Curve Introduces "TC" - The AI Chatbot Transforming Treasury Knowledge

Whether visitors are evaluating Treasury Curve's solutions or expanding their understanding of treasury management, TC offers a personalized, on-demand learning experience.

"Treasury and finance professionals want answers quickly, and they don't always want to ask a salesperson," said Aron Chazen, CEO of Treasury Curve. "With TC, we've created a friendly, knowledgeable resource that empowers people to look, learn, and engage on their terms. It reinforces our mission to make treasury technology transparent, accessible, and truly participatory."

Bringing Treasury Knowledge to Life

TC is an educational partner for treasury and finance professionals. Visitors can use TC to:

Learn about Treasury Curve's platform, including its Money Fund Portal, AI Sweep, Auto Settle, and Bank Visibility solutions.

Ask general treasury questions to build their financial acumen.

Get quick, accurate responses without waiting for a demo or scheduling a call.

By delivering both solution-specific and educational content, TC helps make Treasury Curve a go-to resource for treasury and finance professionals seeking credible, concise answers.

A Smarter Path to Treasury Engagement

The launch of TC underscores Treasury Curve's commitment to innovation and user empowerment. As organizations face increasing pressure to manage liquidity efficiently, unify bank and investment data, and make faster, better informed investment decisions, TC helps demystify complex treasury concepts – making knowledge accessible anytime, anywhere.

"TC supports our broader vision of enabling finance professionals to 'Talk to Their Money™,'" said Treasury Curve President Chris Kaminski. "It's another way we're using AI to optimize treasury operations, deliver better insights, and remove barriers to understanding and adoption."

About Treasury Curve

Treasury Curve is a leading provider of innovative treasury management solutions that empower organizations to optimize their cash and investments with ease. Offering a single, intuitive treasury platform, Treasury Curve not only delivers real-time insights but also enables treasury departments to act swiftly and strategically on those insights. By combining enhanced visibility and control with streamlined transactions, the platform supports finance and treasury professionals in making informed, impactful decisions to optimize their treasury operations. Additionally, Treasury Curve partners with banks, institutional investment managers, fintechs, and others to deliver white-labeled solutions that enhance their clients' treasury operations. With essential functionality that is simple to use, affordable, and delivered when you need it via white-glove onboarding, Treasury Curve equips organizations to achieve greater financial efficiency and potentially attain better financial results.

Learn more at www.treasurycurve.com.

