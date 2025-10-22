Treasury Curve to Showcase "Talk to Your Money™" Capability at AFP 2025 in Boston

"Talk to Your Money™ is designed to give treasury and finance practitioners clarity, speed, and confidence by combining conversational AI with automated execution," said Treasury Curve CEO Aron Chazen. Post this

Talk to Your Money™ represents a leap forward in how treasury and finance pros engage with their cash. Leveraging AI, the functionality is designed to answer the everyday questions treasurers ask, such as whether they have enough money to pay their bills and meet earnings credit requirements, and whether idle funds can be automatically invested in approved vehicles.

At the heart of Talk to Your Money™ is Treasury Curve's AI Sweep technology, which automates cash investments by enabling organizations to set rules on how much to invest and where to invest. The system then automatically directs excess cash into funds that organizations approve, managed by the providers they know and trust, according to their conservative guidelines. With Treasury Curve AI Sweep, there's no need to toggle between a bank portal, a TMS, and a money fund portal – treasury and finance professionals can do it all in one place and do it automatically. Treasury and finance professionals also remain in control of their cash investments, not a robot.

"Today's treasury teams face greater complexity than ever before, including volatile markets, interest rate swings, and heightened fraud risks," said Treasury Curve CEO Aron Chazen. "Talk to Your Money™ is designed to give treasury and finance practitioners clarity, speed, and confidence by combining conversational AI with automated execution. We're excited to preview this innovation with AFP 2025 attendees."

Visitors to Treasury Curve's booth will be able to learn how Talk to Your Money™ could transform treasury operations by:

Improving efficiency – automating manual reconciliations and sweeps, saving hours each day.

Strengthening control – ensuring policies and risk guidelines are always followed.

Enhancing accuracy – delivering real-time insights to avoid missed opportunities.

Elevating strategy – freeing treasury professionals to focus on forecasting, liquidity planning, and executive advising.

Finance professionals attending AFP 2025 can visit Treasury Curve in Booth #109 to learn more.

About Treasury Curve

Treasury Curve is a leading provider of innovative treasury management solutions that empower organizations to optimize their cash and investments with ease. Offering a single, intuitive treasury platform, Treasury Curve not only delivers real-time insights but also enables treasury departments to act swiftly and strategically on those insights. By combining enhanced visibility and control with streamlined transactions, the platform supports finance and treasury professionals in making informed, impactful decisions to optimize their treasury operations. Additionally, Treasury Curve partners with banks, institutional investment managers, fintechs, and others to deliver white-labeled solutions that enhance their clients' treasury operations. With essential functionality that is simple to use, affordable, and delivered when you need it via white-glove onboarding, Treasury Curve equips organizations to achieve greater financial efficiency and potentially attain better financial results.

Learn more at www.treasurycurve.com.

