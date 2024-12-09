Treat your skin and spend down flexible spending account (FSA) funds with top skincare products at FSA Store®

Our team at FSA Store is on a mission to help account holders get the most out of their benefits by delivering qualified products and brands that matter to their daily lives, and by educating them on how to use their funds throughout the year. Post this

1. Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro. Perfect for all skin types, this wearable therapy device uses red and blue light to clear mild to moderate acne. It also prevents flare-ups, and calms redness while reducing inflammation to improve the skin.

2. PCA Skin Intensive Clarity Treatment: 0.5% Pure Retinol Night. This nighttime treatment cream helps clear acne breakouts while strengthening and protecting skin. It uses the patented time-release OmniSome delivery system to carry ingredients deeper into the skin for superior results.

3. Peter Thomas Roth Therapeutic Sulfur Mask Acne Treatment Mask. Formulated with Kaolin and Bentonite Clay to exfoliate the skin, absorb excess oil, and help purify clogged pores all aimed at treating acne, this mask also contains Aloe Vera to calm and hydrate skin.

4. EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum Face Sunscreen, SPF 46. Ideal for daily sun protection use on most skin types, UV Clear is lightweight and helps protect skin while evening skin tone for a more smooth appearance. It is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and non-comedogenic.

5. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Astringent Face Toner for Oily Skin. A toner for oily, acne-prone skin that acts like a pore minimizer and helps unblock and visibly reduce the look of pores.

"Maintaining healthy skin is important to our physical and mental health, yet this is one area of FSA eligibility that most consumers are unaware of," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store. "Our team at FSA Store is on a mission to help account holders get the most out of their benefits by delivering qualified products and brands that matter to their daily lives, and by educating them on how to use their funds throughout the year. As December 31 approaches, eligibility information becomes more important than ever, as millions of FSA users are looking for ways to spend unused funds."

What is the FSA deadline? All FSAs have a deadline by which funds must be spent each year. The majority of employers that offer an FSA have a December 31 deadline, which means that individuals who are enrolled in an FSA may need to spend all funds by December 31 (with a few exceptions), or unused funds will be forfeited. This December deadline is often referred to as the "use-it-or-lose-it deadline." To help account holders avoid forfeiture, FSA Store offers an interactive deadline spending tool for end-of-year FSA budgeting, a searchable eligibility list, product bundles, the ability to shop by price to align with their remaining funds, and much more.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

