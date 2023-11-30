"Self-care is essential to health, and using FSA or HSA funds is the perfect way to spoil yourself and your dependents on products you truly need during a hectic and stressful time of year," said Rachel Rouleau, chief compliance officer for Health-E Commerce. Post this

In addition to these high-tech health items, FSA Store and HSA Store carry more than 2,500 products that are eligible for purchase with tax-free funds. Use our comprehensive, searchable FSA or HSA eligibility list and visit our FSA Learning Center for more deadline tips.

What is the FSA use-it-or-lose-it deadline? FSAs and HSAs are tax-advantaged accounts that allow individuals and families to set aside pre-tax income to pay for IRS-approved products and services. All FSAs have an annual deadline by which account funds must be spent. For most account holders, that deadline is December 31. Unused funds are forfeited after December 31, unless the employer that sponsors the FSA offers an optional carryover of funds or a deadline extension.

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store, HSA Store and WellDeservedHealth, a family of online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill(TM), a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

