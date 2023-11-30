Treat yourself and improve personal health during the "12 Days of Tech" sale from FSA Store® and HSA Store®

Special daily sale prices on trending digital health products, with guaranteed eligibility, will help consumers spend FSA (flexible spending account) funds before December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline.

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Americans like technology and gadgets. Consider the fact that adults in the United States spent an estimated $450 billion on wellness products and services in 2022, while 1 in 3 adults say they use high-tech health devices. But what most consumers don't know is that they can use flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds to treat themselves to digital health products that will support everyday health and help manage specific health needs. That's why FSA Store® and HSA Store® will host a "12 Days of Tech" sale starting December 4 to help more than 75 million Americans who are enrolled in FSAs and HSAs use tax-free funds to indulge their personal health. This sale has the added benefit of helping FSA users avoid forfeiting tax-free FSA funds to the annual December 31 use-it-or-lose-it spending deadline.

"Self-care is essential to health, and using FSA or HSA funds is the perfect way to spoil yourself and your dependents on products you truly need during a hectic and stressful time of year," said Rachel Rouleau, chief compliance officer for Health-E Commerce®, the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store. "The 12 Days of Tech sale is an easy way to shop for fun, guaranteed-eligible, digital health products with the added bonus of helping FSA users spend remaining funds before the year-end deadline. It's a win-win for your wallet and your health."

In addition to these high-tech health items, FSA Store and HSA Store carry more than 2,500 products that are eligible for purchase with tax-free funds. Use our comprehensive, searchable FSA or HSA eligibility list and visit our FSA Learning Center for more deadline tips.

What is the FSA use-it-or-lose-it deadline? FSAs and HSAs are tax-advantaged accounts that allow individuals and families to set aside pre-tax income to pay for IRS-approved products and services. All FSAs have an annual deadline by which account funds must be spent. For most account holders, that deadline is December 31. Unused funds are forfeited after December 31, unless the employer that sponsors the FSA offers an optional carryover of funds or a deadline extension.

About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA StoreHSA Store and WellDeservedHealth, a family of online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill(TM), a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

