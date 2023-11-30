Treat yourself and improve personal health during the "12 Days of Tech" sale from FSA Store® and HSA Store®

Special daily sale prices on trending digital health products, with guaranteed eligibility, will help consumers spend FSA (flexible spending account) funds before December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline.
DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Americans like technology and gadgets. Consider the fact that adults in the United States spent an estimated $450 billion on wellness products and services in 2022, while 1 in 3 adults say they use high-tech health devices. But what most consumers don't know is that they can use flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds to treat themselves to digital health products that will support everyday health and help manage specific health needs. That's why FSA Store® and HSA Store® will host a "12 Days of Tech" sale starting December 4 to help more than 75 million Americans who are enrolled in FSAs and HSAs use tax-free funds to indulge their personal health. This sale has the added benefit of helping FSA users avoid forfeiting tax-free FSA funds to the annual December 31 use-it-or-lose-it spending deadline.
"Self-care is essential to health, and using FSA or HSA funds is the perfect way to spoil yourself and your dependents on products you truly need during a hectic and stressful time of year," said Rachel Rouleau, chief compliance officer for Health-E Commerce®, the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store. "The 12 Days of Tech sale is an easy way to shop for fun, guaranteed-eligible, digital health products with the added bonus of helping FSA users spend remaining funds before the year-end deadline. It's a win-win for your wallet and your health."
Don't miss these "12 Days of Tech" deals:
- Day 1 (12/4): Save $30 on the Full Body Analysis Scale from Caring Mill(TM) by Aura. Track, measure and monitor all essential body measurements with the Full Body Analysis Scale.
- Day 2 (12/5): Save $55 on the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite BodyWare Pro. The FDA-cleared light therapy body device clears acne, calms redness and addresses mild muscle and joint pain.
- Day 3 (12/6): Save $40 on the Ease Migraine and Eye Reliever from Caring Mill(TM) by Aura. Designed to target pressure points and heats up to 107° F, this device helps alleviate headaches and distress by melting tension and reducing eye strain.
- Day 4 (12/7): Save $50 on the Chirp RPM Pro 7". Delivers powered rolling therapy for smooth, comfortable and safe pain relief for sore feet, arms and legs.
- Day 5 (12/8): Save $30 on the Multipurpose Infrared & Red-light Therapy Flex Wrap from Caring Mill(TM). Relieves pain, stimulates blood flow, relaxes muscles and accelerates healing by using medical-grade red and infrared lights.
- Day 6 (12/9): Save $50 on the Nanit Pro Complete Baby Monitoring System. An out-of-the-box smart nursery set-up that is also great for travel.
- Day 7 (12/10): Save $50 on the HarmonyHeat Leg Revival System from Caring Mill(TM) by Aura. By harnessing advanced air compression technology and deep heat therapy, this system is crafted to alleviate sore legs and improve circulation.
- Day 8 (12/11): Save $10 on the Sharper Image Calming Heat Heated Neck Wrap. This product targets specific pressure points and soothes with heated vibrating massage therapy.
- Day 9 (12/12): Save $50 on the Wave Full Body Circulation Plate from Caring Mill(TM) by Aura. Designed to enhance lymphatic drainage and effectively alleviate joint and back pain through a combination of customizable vibration settings and an ergonomic design.
- Day 10 (12/13): Save $10 on the WUSH Powered Ear Cleaner. An easy-to-use ear cleaner that harnesses the power of water and soft silicone tips to remove wax buildup. A massaging triple jet stream of water helps flush away wax for a soothing cleanse with three different pressure settings.
- Day 11 (12/14): Save $50 on the dpl lla Professional Acne Treatment Light Therapy. This medical-grade light therapy and professional skin treatment can be used right at home. The blue light destroys skin bacteria while powerful infrared light supports skin healing and recovery.
- Day 12 (12/15): Save $50 on the Revive Ultra Massage Gun from Caring Mill(TM) by Aura. This advanced handheld device is designed to provide a rejuvenating experience, with adjustable intensity levels and interchangeable heads. Customizable for individual experiences to target specific muscle groups and alleviate tension.
In addition to these high-tech health items, FSA Store and HSA Store carry more than 2,500 products that are eligible for purchase with tax-free funds. Use our comprehensive, searchable FSA or HSA eligibility list and visit our FSA Learning Center for more deadline tips.
What is the FSA use-it-or-lose-it deadline? FSAs and HSAs are tax-advantaged accounts that allow individuals and families to set aside pre-tax income to pay for IRS-approved products and services. All FSAs have an annual deadline by which account funds must be spent. For most account holders, that deadline is December 31. Unused funds are forfeited after December 31, unless the employer that sponsors the FSA offers an optional carryover of funds or a deadline extension.
About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store, HSA Store and WellDeservedHealth, a family of online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill(TM), a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.
Media Contact
Barbara Tabor, Health-E Commerce, 6512309192, barbara@taborpr.com
SOURCE Health-E Commerce
Share this article