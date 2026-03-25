Treatwell has partnered with Tillo to launch its gift card into the B2B rewards and incentives market

Alessandro Frau, CEO at Treatwell said: "Businesses can now offer meaningful wellness experiences through Treatwell, helping people take time to relax, recharge, and feel their best." Post this

Treatwell connects millions of customers with a vast network of salons and beauty professionals across Europe. The platform works with almost 100k salon partners across Europe and processes over five million bookings every month, helping people easily book hair, beauty, and wellness treatments whenever they need a moment of self-care.

By bringing its gift card to the Tillo network, Treatwell is extending these experiences into the B2B market. Businesses can now offer rewards that encourage people to take time for themselves, whether that's a haircut, a beauty treatment, or a relaxing wellness experience.

By working with Tillo, Treatwell also benefits from secure and scalable gift card processing technology. Tillo's platform powers the distribution, redemption, and management of Treatwell gift cards, ensuring a seamless experience for both businesses and recipients across a wide range of reward and engagement programmes.

For buyers on the Tillo network, the launch introduces a popular lifestyle brand that aligns perfectly with campaigns focused on wellbeing, recognition, and personal rewards.

Alessandro Frau, CEO at Treatwell said:

"Treatwell was built to help bring the hair and beauty industry online and make it easier for people to book the self-care moments they deserve. Partnering with Tillo allows us to extend that experience beyond individual bookings and into the world of rewards and incentives. Businesses can now offer meaningful wellness experiences through Treatwell, helping people take time to relax, recharge, and feel their best."

Katie Cannon, Chief Brand Partnerships Officer at Tillo, said:

"Treatwell is a fantastic addition to the Tillo network and a brand that people genuinely love. Beauty and wellness experiences make powerful rewards because they give people time to relax, recharge, and feel good. We're excited to be supporting Treatwell as they expand into the B2B market while also powering the technology behind their gift card programme."

Treatwell gift cards are now live and available through the Tillo Buyer Hub.

Add Treatwell to your gift card catalogue today by visiting tillo.com.

About Tillo

Tillo powers choice at global scale by connecting brands, buyers, and consumers to digital gift cards, rewards, and incentives. Our award-winning platform moves billions each year across 4,000+ brands in 40 countries and 25 currencies, helping businesses attract, reward, and retain the people who matter. With The Ultimate Choice™ including single and multi-brand gift cards, prepaid cards, and white-label B2C solutions, we make delivering value instant and effortless. Our mission is to build lasting connections between people and the brands they love. Learn more at www.tillo.com.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], Tillo

SOURCE Tillo