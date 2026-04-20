Tree Towns Introduces Upgraded Wall Covering Service Page

Tree Towns Digital Décor, a Chicago-based visual communications company, has launched an upgraded service page of their premium wall coverings, offering businesses a comprehensive look at their custom commercial wall covering solutions and design-to-installation process.
ELMHURST, Ill,, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tree Towns Digital Décor, a trusted provider of visual communications and custom wall covering solutions, has unveiled an upgraded service page that gives businesses and commercial clients a more in-depth look at the company's full range of offerings. The refreshed page is designed to help clients understand the production process, and take the first steps toward transforming their commercial spaces.
The updated page showcases a variety of premium wall covering substrates suited for commercial environments, including DreamScape™ Canvas, DreamScape™ Suede, DreamScape™ Caviar, Silver Flash, Terralon Regatta, and Classic Wall Wrap. Each material is designed for specific applications, from durable Type II, Class A fire-rated wall murals to self-adhesive repositionable graphics, giving clients a wide range of options depending on their project needs.
The page also outlines Tree Towns' structured three-phase process covering design, fabrication, and installation. The design phase includes concept review meetings, graphic asset sourcing, substrate selection, budgeting, and soft proofs for final review. Fabrication involves color match verification, panel layout, and final print production, while installation includes national coordination, surface preparation instructions, and detailed installer guidance.
Tree Towns is also a certified member of the DreamScape™ Print Provider Network (PPN), underscoring the company's commitment to quality and its use of premium wall covering media. Based in Elmhurst, IL, Tree Towns serves clients nationally across a wide range of commercial industries.
For more information about Tree Towns Digital Décor's custom wall covering services or to view the updated page, visit https://www.treetowns.com/wall-coverings/.
Media Contact
Lucy Hagenbuch, Tree Towns, 1 6308320209, [email protected], https://www.treetowns.com/
SOURCE Tree Towns
Share this article