Treering Celebrates 15 Years of Inclusivity with Both Customers and Staff

Co-Founder Brady McCue, "When I was in school, my family could not buy a yearbook. Every school yearbook signing day, I had to sit out. It was awful, and I didn't want any other kid to feel the same way." Post this

Employee engagement and retention rates also set Treering apart. With a remarkable 99% employee engagement rate (based on the most recent Culture Amp survey), the company has cultivated a work environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, and a shared passion for preserving memories.

"Our journey over the past 15 years has been extraordinary. We have been privileged to capture all the memories that make each school year unique," said Kevin Zerber, Co-Founder and CEO of Treering. "Our success is deeply rooted in the commitment and enthusiasm of our talented nationwide team. The 99% employee engagement rate speaks volumes about the passion and dedication that each member brings to the table."

As Treering turns the next page, the company will continue to build technology to help simplify capturing meaningful memories.

Treering specializes in designing, creating, and printing quality yearbooks. The traditional yearbook only includes a few photos of each student. In today's smartphone world, students have thousands of pictures of themselves and their friends. This makes the traditional yearbook a lot less relevant. Treering brings the yearbook into the internet generation with custom pages, online signatures, and more while operating at zero cost to schools, only printing books parents decide to purchase.

