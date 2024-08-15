Treering Expands Beyond Yearbooks, Empowering Parents to Support Schools

Treering, a leader in customizable yearbooks, is expanding its platform to allow parents to create personalized photo keepsakes and directly support their children's schools with a portion of every purchase. This innovative solution empowers parents to become storytellers of their child's school journey while giving back to the school community.
SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Treering, the pioneer in customizable yearbooks and a trusted provider of school memory solutions since 2009, announced a platform expansion. Over 13,000 schools have already harnessed Treering's web-based technology to create unique yearbooks. Now, parents can leverage this same technology to design a wide array of personalized photo products while directly supporting their children's schools.
This innovative web-based solution, exclusive to Treering customers, revolutionizes how families capture and treasure school memories. With a vast selection of customizable products, including tees, hoodies, cards, mugs, notebooks, and more, parents can effortlessly craft personalized keepsakes that celebrate every milestone of their child's academic journey. From school-themed design templates and user-friendly interfaces to unique options like club tee shirts and stadium blankets, Treering empowers parents to create one-of-a-kind mementos.
What truly sets Treering apart is its unwavering commitment to giving back to schools. A portion of every purchase from the new product line goes directly to the customer's school, providing much-needed funds for educational resources and programs.
"We understand the challenges parents face in finding the time and resources to create lasting keepsakes of their child's school years," said Kevin Zerber, CEO of Treering. "Our expanded platform, designed with our valued customers in mind, not only addresses this need but also allows parents to contribute to their child's school community."
With this pioneering platform, Treering solidifies its position as a one-stop shop for unique school memories. By seamlessly merging technology, personalization, and philanthropy, Treering sets a new standard for how families capture and cherish their children's school experiences.
"Every child's school experience is a story worth telling," said Zerber. "Our platform empowers parents to become the storytellers while making a tangible impact on their child's school."
