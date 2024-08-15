Treering Expands Beyond Yearbooks, Empowering Parents to Support Schools

"Every child's school experience is a story worth telling," said Zerber. "Our platform empowers parents to become the storytellers while making a tangible impact on their child's school." Post this

What truly sets Treering apart is its unwavering commitment to giving back to schools. A portion of every purchase from the new product line goes directly to the customer's school, providing much-needed funds for educational resources and programs.

"We understand the challenges parents face in finding the time and resources to create lasting keepsakes of their child's school years," said Kevin Zerber, CEO of Treering. "Our expanded platform, designed with our valued customers in mind, not only addresses this need but also allows parents to contribute to their child's school community."

With this pioneering platform, Treering solidifies its position as a one-stop shop for unique school memories. By seamlessly merging technology, personalization, and philanthropy, Treering sets a new standard for how families capture and cherish their children's school experiences.

About Treering

Treering is redefining the yearbook experience. As a leading platform for creating personalized and engaging yearbooks and keepsakes, we empower schools, students, and families to capture and celebrate life's special moments. Through cutting-edge technology, students can showcase their unique stories with custom pages, online signatures, and interactive features. Our new line of customizable photo products offers more ways to cherish memories. Treering operates at zero cost to schools, making high-quality yearbooks accessible. Combining traditional print with digital innovation delivers a modern yearbook experience that resonates with today's students.

