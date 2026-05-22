TreeRing Workforce Solutions Announces Acquisition of PrimeTime, Inc.

TreeRing Workforce Solutions has announced the acquisition of PrimeTime, Inc., bringing the PrimeTime platform back to the original team involved in its creation. The acquisition strengthens TreeRing's workforce management offerings by expanding its customer base, support organization, and development capabilities. PrimeTime clients will continue to receive uninterrupted service while gradually transitioning to the TreeRing Time brand, which shares the same core product and functionality. The move positions TreeRing for continued growth and innovation across workforce management, payroll, HRIS, and enterprise integration solutions.

ATLANTA, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TreeRing Workforce Solutions ("TreeRing"), a provider of workforce management, time and attendance, payroll, and HRIS solutions, today announced the acquisition of PrimeTime, Inc., a long-standing provider of workforce management and time tracking solutions.

The acquisition represents a strategic expansion of TreeRing's workforce management platform and customer base while reuniting the PrimeTime platform with the original development roots behind both PrimeTime and TreeRing Time.

"This is more than an acquisition — it's the coming together of two platforms that share the same foundation," said Saju Samuel, CEO of TreeRing Workforce Solutions. "TreeRing was originally involved in the creation of the PrimeTime platform, and bringing these organizations back together allows us to better serve clients with a larger support organization, expanded development resources, and a stronger long-term vision."

"PrimeTime has always been focused on delivering dependable workforce management solutions and building long-term relationships with our clients," said Tim Regan, President of PrimeTime, Inc. "Joining TreeRing Workforce Solutions allows us to bring the platform back to the original team that helped build it, while giving our clients access to a larger support organization, expanded development resources, and a stronger long-term roadmap. I'm incredibly excited about what this means for the future of our clients and the platform."

PrimeTime clients will continue to receive uninterrupted service and support throughout the transition. Over time, the PrimeTime platform branding will transition to TreeRing Time, while maintaining the same core product functionality and customer experience clients rely on today.

The acquisition strengthens TreeRing's position in the workforce management industry and supports the company's continued growth across time and attendance, payroll, scheduling, and HR technology solutions.

Key benefits of the acquisition include:

Expanded client support and customer success resources

Increased development and engineering capabilities

Continued investment in workforce management innovation

Long-term platform stability and scalability

Enhanced integration opportunities with payroll and ERP platforms

PrimeTime clients will also gain access to TreeRing's broader technology ecosystem and future product roadmap while maintaining continuity in their current operations.

"We are committed to making this transition seamless for clients," Samuel added. "Our focus is on preserving the relationships and trust PrimeTime has built over the years while continuing to invest in the technology and services our clients depend on."

The transition process will begin immediately, with client communications and operational integration occurring in phases over the coming months.

About TreeRing Workforce Solutions

TreeRing Workforce Solutions provides cloud-based workforce management, time and attendance, payroll, and HRIS solutions for organizations across multiple industries. TreeRing's solutions help businesses improve operational efficiency, manage labor costs, and streamline workforce operations through scalable and integrated technology platforms.

For more information, visit:

TreeRing Workforce Solutions

Media Contact

Ken Mallin, TreeRing Workforce Solutions, Inc, 1 (855) 861-4381, [email protected], https://treeringws.com

SOURCE TreeRing Workforce Solutions, Inc