Trembly Law Firm Secures Swift Dismissal in High-Stakes TCPA Class Action Case

However, the defense quickly uncovered key evidence that dismantled the plaintiff's claims:

The plaintiff's phone number had been voluntarily submitted during a webinar registration, which included clear opt-in consent via a mandatory checkbox.

The registrant—under a different name—actively participated in the webinar.

System logs and third-party CRM records confirmed no opt-out messages were received.

The plaintiff even scheduled a discovery call with the defendant after the alleged opt-out attempts.

Armed with well-documented proof, Rodriguez engaged with plaintiff's counsel directly, requesting supporting evidence and notifying them of a planned Rule 11 motion due to the frivolous nature of the claim. Shortly thereafter, the plaintiff voluntarily dismissed the case.

"This was a textbook example of a business being targeted by an overreaching claim," said Christian Rodriguez, Esq. "We're thrilled to have helped our client avoid the financial and reputational damage of drawn-out litigation. More importantly, we protected a business owner who was operating in good faith and with full compliance."

This case reinforces Trembly Law Firm's reputation as a leader in defending Florida businesses against TCPA litigation, consumer protection claims, and other high-stakes disputes. The firm continues its mission to protect the economy—one business at a time.

