Trembly Law Firm Secures Swift Dismissal in High-Stakes TCPA Class Action Case

Trembly Law Firm, led by Partner Christian Rodriguez, secured a full dismissal in a putative TCPA class action after uncovering clear evidence of consent and compliance, protecting their client from significant financial and reputational harm. The case highlights the firm's strength in defending Florida businesses against overreaching litigation.
MIAMI, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trembly Law Firm is proud to announce a significant legal victory in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) putative class action lawsuit. One of the firm's litigation teams, led by Partner Christian Rodriguez, successfully defended a business client facing a putative class action TCPA complaint involving alleged unsolicited text messages, Do Not Call (DNC) violations, and ignored opt-out requests.
Plaintiff's counsel claimed that the defendant sent marketing texts without prior consent and continued to contact the plaintiff after opt-out requests—serious allegations under federal TCPA statutes that carry substantial financial penalties, especially in class action litigation.
However, the defense quickly uncovered key evidence that dismantled the plaintiff's claims:
- The plaintiff's phone number had been voluntarily submitted during a webinar registration, which included clear opt-in consent via a mandatory checkbox.
- The registrant—under a different name—actively participated in the webinar.
- System logs and third-party CRM records confirmed no opt-out messages were received.
- The plaintiff even scheduled a discovery call with the defendant after the alleged opt-out attempts.
Armed with well-documented proof, Rodriguez engaged with plaintiff's counsel directly, requesting supporting evidence and notifying them of a planned Rule 11 motion due to the frivolous nature of the claim. Shortly thereafter, the plaintiff voluntarily dismissed the case.
"This was a textbook example of a business being targeted by an overreaching claim," said Christian Rodriguez, Esq. "We're thrilled to have helped our client avoid the financial and reputational damage of drawn-out litigation. More importantly, we protected a business owner who was operating in good faith and with full compliance."
This case reinforces Trembly Law Firm's reputation as a leader in defending Florida businesses against TCPA litigation, consumer protection claims, and other high-stakes disputes. The firm continues its mission to protect the economy—one business at a time.
