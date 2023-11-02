Trend: Villas of Distinction® Sees Increased Growth In Less Popular European Destinations

"When 2020 and 2021 vacations got pushed to 2022 and beyond, popular destinations like the Amalfi Coast, Tuscany and Greece, were booked." Post this

Villas of Distinction is experiencing this booking trend firsthand with an increase in Spain bookings up about 50 percent year over year and significant volume growth for Croatia and Portugal. Per booking, when compared to last year, people are spending one more day in Europe and traveling with an additional person in their party. Villas of Distinction has also seen an increase in spend in England, Scotland, Spain, and Switzerland.

Some villas in these areas that have been especially popular include:

Beige in London, England, is in the prestigious Mayfair neighborhood, features four bedrooms and sleeps up to seven guests. This villa's design exudes European sophistication and charm, and its location is truly exclusive — just moments away from Jermyn Street and nestled between Buckingham Palace and St James's Park.

The Colonel's House in Scotland has four bedrooms, sleeps up to eight guests and is part of the legendary Greywalls Hotel, built in the late 1960's by the Weaver family for Colonel Weaver's retirement. This charming villa features a drawing room with French windows which open to a private garden and terrace; a full kitchen and a small, cozy study where the housekeeper can set out a drinks tray.

Victoria is situated in the city of Barcelona, Spain, has eight bedrooms and can sleep up to 16 guests. While this is an early 20th century villa on the artistic heritage list, it was refurbished in 2009 with all modern conveniences. Its design is a delightful combination of hand-picked antiques and progressive modern furniture. This villa's impressive foyer is awe-inspiring with a majestic marble staircase, two stunning 18th century Chinese vases and bronze chandeliers.

Geneva Bliss in Geneva Switzerland is the ideal villa for family celebrations or corporate events. This eight-bedroom villa can sleep up to 16 guests and has generous indoor and outdoor spaces with state-of-the-art entertainment and spa facilities. Its amenities include a cinema, wellness space with a jacuzzi, Turkish bath, pool, and fitness room. In the basement there is a teppanyaki experience where guests can enjoy the cuisine made by a private chef. This area has seating for 12, a dining room that seats 14 and a cigar lounge.

Visitors looking to rent a villa in Europe should start planning and booking now for summer 2024 by visiting http://www.VillasofDistinction.com or calling 800-289-0900.

About Villas of Distinction®

Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with a portfolio of thousands of privately-owned villas in more than 52 destinations worldwide including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities – like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1989, the Villas of Distinction team have made vacation planning effortless by pairing travelers find their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction as the Gold winner for "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. http://www.villasofdistinction.com

###

Media Contact

Angie Ranck, Villas of Distinction, 1-877-958-7447, [email protected], www.VillasOfDistinction.com

SOURCE Villas of Distinction