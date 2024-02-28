Trendler Replacement Swivels Now Available on Amazon Store

"I have no doubt this partnership will be a tremendous benefit to our current and future customers alike, simplifying the process for ordering replacement swivels." Post this

"We are thrilled to finally see our swivels available at Amazon," says Stefan Gfesser, VP of Sales & Marketing at Trendler. "I have no doubt this partnership will be a tremendous benefit to our current and future customers alike, simplifying the process for ordering replacement swivels."

"Swivels have long been the backbone of our business," added President Martin Gfesser. "We are proud to see that they continue to reach our customers across the country and beyond."

All Trendler swivels are proudly made in the USA and are built to the highest standards of quality and durability. Trendler offers a lifetime warranty on swivels intended for residential use.

To view Trendler's swivels on Amazon, please visit https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Trendler. For more information on Trendler's wide-range of chair and barstool solutions, visit us at https://www.trendler.com.

About Trendler

Founded nearly 100 years ago, Trendler is a family-owned business from Chicago, IL, and a trusted name in the seating industry. Known for its exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and customer service, Trendler supplies swivels, as well as full chairs and barstools to businesses across the globe. All of Trendler's products are designed and manufactured with precision in the USA.

Media Contact

Stefan Gfesser, Trendler, 773.627.5154, [email protected], https://www.trendler.com

SOURCE Trendler