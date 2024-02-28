Trendler Replacement Swivels Now Available on Amazon Store

Chicago-based Furniture manufacturer partners with Amazon to sell chair and barstool swivels on new online Amazon store
CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trendler, a leading manufacturer of commercial seating solutions with nearly a century of expertise, is excited to announce that its swivels are now available for purchase on Amazon's vast online marketplace. With over 100 million units sold and a legacy of quality craftsmanship, Trendler continues to uphold its commitment to providing dependable and durable swivels to customers across the nation.
For decades, Trendler has been at the forefront of the seating industry, specializing in swivels that are trusted by restaurants, wholesalers, and residential customers alike. Recognizing the importance of accessibility and convenience, Trendler's decision to offer its swivels on Amazon expands the reach of its products, making replacement swivels more accessible than ever before.
"We are thrilled to finally see our swivels available at Amazon," says Stefan Gfesser, VP of Sales & Marketing at Trendler. "I have no doubt this partnership will be a tremendous benefit to our current and future customers alike, simplifying the process for ordering replacement swivels."
"Swivels have long been the backbone of our business," added President Martin Gfesser. "We are proud to see that they continue to reach our customers across the country and beyond."
All Trendler swivels are proudly made in the USA and are built to the highest standards of quality and durability. Trendler offers a lifetime warranty on swivels intended for residential use.
To view Trendler's swivels on Amazon, please visit https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Trendler. For more information on Trendler's wide-range of chair and barstool solutions, visit us at https://www.trendler.com.
About Trendler
Founded nearly 100 years ago, Trendler is a family-owned business from Chicago, IL, and a trusted name in the seating industry. Known for its exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and customer service, Trendler supplies swivels, as well as full chairs and barstools to businesses across the globe. All of Trendler's products are designed and manufactured with precision in the USA.
Media Contact
Stefan Gfesser, Trendler, 773.627.5154, [email protected], https://www.trendler.com
SOURCE Trendler
