Trent Thayne Named Adobe Analytics Rockstar for Second Consecutive Year

Adobe Analytics Rockstars represent some of the most innovative thinkers in the analytics community. Post this

Trent earned the recognition for his work helping leading brands modernize their analytics foundations and connect customer data to the digital customer experiences that drive engagement, retention, and revenue growth.

"Adobe Analytics and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics (CJA) play a critical role in helping organizations understand how customers actually experience their digital journeys," said Trent as he reflected on his selection. "Being recognized again as an Adobe Analytics Rockstar is an incredible honor. The program brings together practitioners who are helping organizations move beyond reporting and use analytics to shape better customer experiences and stronger business outcomes."

At BlastX Consulting, Thayne works with organizations facing a growing reality: the traditional customer experience playbook no longer delivers the impact brands expect. Many companies track operational metrics or customer activity yet struggle to connect customer experience (CX) improvements to measurable business results.

Trent helps organizations close that gap by strengthening analytics strategy, improving data quality and trust, and connecting measurement to the digital journeys customers actually experience. His work enables teams to move from fragmented insights toward a disciplined approach where operational improvements translate into stronger CX performance and measurable business returns.

"Trent brings clarity to some of the most complex analytics challenges organizations face today," said Brian McIntosh, Chief Consulting Officer at BlastX Consulting. "He helps brands repair fragmented data and analytics systems, improve the digital experiences customers rely on every day, and connect those improvements directly to business performance. This recognition reflects the impact he continues to deliver for our clients."

The Adobe Analytics Rockstar program recognizes analytics professionals who are advancing the field and sharing their insights with the broader community.

"The Adobe Analytics Rockstar program recognizes practitioners who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible with digital analytics, in Adobe Analytics, Adobe Customer Journey Analytics, and beyond," said Eric Matisoff, Principal Evangelist for Customer Experience Orchestration at Adobe. "Rockstars represent some of the most innovative thinkers in the analytics community. Their ideas and insights come to life on the Adobe Summit stage, where they help inspire the next generation of analytics innovation. Customers can view all of the Rockstar tips shared over the years here: adobeanalyticsrockstar.com."

Trent and his fellow Adobe Analytics Rockstars will present their work at Adobe Summit 2026, Adobe's flagship digital experience conference. The event will take place April 20—22, 2026, in Las Vegas, bringing together thousands of digital leaders to explore the future of customer experience, analytics, and AI.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see Trent, Eric, and other Rockstar honorees share insights on how organizations can use analytics to improve digital customer experiences and drive stronger business outcomes.

Learn more about the event at:

https://summit.adobe.com/na/

Media Contact

Chris Bethell, BlastX Consulting, 1 408-313-8973, [email protected], https://www.blastx.com

SOURCE BlastX Consulting