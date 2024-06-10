Trepp & CRE Direct Release "The Mid-Year Magazine 2024," Office Sector on the Brink: Navigating the Pain of an Uncertain Future

"It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone involved in CRE that a large slug of mortgages annually comes up for refinancing. It's the nature of the beast, as commercial mortgages typically don't fully amortize over their lives," said Orest Mandzy, Managing Editor of CRE Direct. Post this

CMBS special servicing and delinquency volumes have climbed considerably this year too. In the office sector alone, a balance of $17.94 billion is now in the hands of special servicers, up nearly 28% from the end of last year. The volume of delinquency in the CMBS universe has reached levels not seen since 2021.

"It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone involved in CRE that a large slug of mortgages annually comes up for refinancing. It's the nature of the beast, as commercial mortgages typically don't fully amortize over their lives," said Orest Mandzy, Managing Editor of CRE Direct. "So, every year, we see anywhere from 7% to 12% of the mortgage universe come up for renewal. And every year, lenders and borrowers come to terms on most deals and many loans end up getting refinanced."

Readers can find a variety of stories within this edition that provide insights on topics such as maturing mortgages facing lease rollover risk, CMBS delinquency levels increasing, post-COVID CRE loan spreads, CMBS special servicing volume jumps, and much more.

