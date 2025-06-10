Trepp & CRE Direct Releases "The Mid-Year Magazine 2025" as Multifamily Fundamentals Hold Firm Amid Rising Distress

"Multifamily risk is concentrated in a small number of very large properties," said Orest Mandzy, Managing Editor of CRE Direct. "What's more, the sector is on relatively firm footing, fundamentally, unless, that is, you have to contend with onerous rent rules." Post this

The multifamily sector has faced mounting pressure, with $4.38 billion, or 7.07% of all CMBS multifamily loans, now more than 30 days delinquent. This is a nearly 60% increase since the end of 2024. Yet, still, the office sector remains the most challenged, with $16.28 billion in delinquent loans. On a slightly more encouraging note, that figure is lower than year-end levels, indicating that special servicers are actively resolving legacy issues.

The Mid-Year further explores key insights for CRE professionals navigating 2025. Access the magazine here: https://www.trepp.com/the-mid-year-2025

For more information about The Mid-Year or any of the data and analyses, email [email protected] or visit http://www.Trepp.com. Follow @TreppWire and @crenewstweets on X (formerly Twitter) for the latest updates on CRE and CMBS markets.

