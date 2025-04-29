Trepp and Commercial Real Estate Direct Highlight Potential Turning Point for Office Sector in Q1 2025 Quarterly Data Review

"It's no secret that the country's office sector continues to suffer from lackluster demand, resulting in historically high vacancy rates in most markets, said Orest Mandzy, Managing Editor of CRE Direct. Post this

The office sector still faces strong headwinds, but momentum could be building. REITs began to eye up office acquisitions and developments in the Q1 2025, while lenders showed increased appetite for the sector. The magazine also reveals that office property prices ticked up slightly in Q4 2024, but still remain 20.35% below their 2022 peak.

Some key takeaways from the Q1 2025 magazine include:

CMBS issuance soared 110% year-over-year to $45.8 billion , fueled by single-borrower transactions and increased lender confidence.

, fueled by single-borrower transactions and increased lender confidence. Office REITs saw a 7.8% increase in average leasing volume, driven by strategic repositioning in Sun Belt and secondary markets.

Property prices ticked up 0.76% in Q4 2024, according to Trepp's Property Pricing Index, hinting at potential stabilization.

Delinquent CMBS loan volumes rose to $39.26 billion , led by new distress in multifamily and hotel properties.

, led by new distress in multifamily and hotel properties. General Services Administration lease termination risk looms, with over $2.7 billion in federal rent subject to early termination options through 2028.

"It's no secret that the country's office sector continues to suffer from lackluster demand, resulting in historically high vacancy rates in most markets, said Orest Mandzy, Managing Editor of CRE Direct. "The biggest casualties have been older buildings, but we might have hit bottom as some of the smart money is now looking to start buying or developing anew."

The QDR further explores key insights for CRE professionals navigating 2025. Access the Q1 2025 QDR Magazine here: http://www.trepp.com/q1-2025-quarterly-data-review

For more information about the QDR or any of the data and analyses, email [email protected] or visit http://www.Trepp.com. Follow @TreppWire and @crenewstweets on X (formerly Twitter) for the latest updates on CRE and CMBS markets.

