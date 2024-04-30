Trepp and Commercial Real Estate Direct Release Q1 2024 Quarterly Data Review, Analyzing Data that Shows Trouble in Multifamily & Office CRE Sectors

"Looking at the data, we can see how some apartment properties, particularly in the Sunbelt region, that were financed while interest rates were extremely low might face challenges getting refinanced," said Orest Mandzy, Managing Editor of CRE Direct. Post this

Markets continued to face trouble in Q1, with CMBS delinquency volumes increasing by 2.46% and special servicing volumes also increasing by 6.58%. CRE lending spreads also tightened in Q1 2024 across all property types, with the retail sector seeing the biggest tightening. New supply pressures are impacting rents and we're starting to see stress in recent vintage multifamily.

"Looking at the data, we can see how some apartment properties, particularly in the Sunbelt region, that were financed while interest rates were extremely low might face challenges getting refinanced," said Orest Mandzy, Managing Editor of CRE Direct. "But the office sector remains CRE's biggest worry. That is what's driving CMBS delinquency and special servicing rates."

The magazine explores the evolving CRE market, analyzing tightening lending spreads, skyrocketing CMBS issuance, rising delinquency and special servicing volumes, and much more.

Access The Q1 2024 QDR Magazine here: https://www.trepp.com/q1-2024-quarterly-data-review

