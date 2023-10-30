Trepp and Commercial Real Estate Direct Release Q3 2023 Edition of Quarterly Data Review, Analyzing Distress in the Commercial Real Estate Market

"Interest rates have surged to levels not seen in more than 16 years, all while office users are rethinking office space needs. In addition, what appears to be an unprecedented volume of commercial mortgages will be maturing in the coming years," said Orest Mandzy, Managing Editor of CRE Direct Post this

As rates increase, the market faces a historic volume of mortgage maturities and office distress has led to a significant increase in loans that are in special servicing or are delinquent on payments.

"Interest rates have surged to levels not seen in more than 16 years, all while office users are rethinking office space needs. In addition, what appears to be an unprecedented volume of commercial mortgages will be maturing in the coming years," said Orest Mandzy, Managing Editor of CRE Direct. "Many, if not most of those loans were written when rates were sharply lower than they are today. Industry players should brace themselves for what could be a lengthy, bumpy ride."

The magazine includes stories exploring mortgage maturities, increases in CMBS delinquency and special servicing volumes, loss from mortgages held by life insurers, a country-wide map of inventory and vacancy rates, and much more.

Access The Q3 2023 QDR Magazine here: https://www.trepp.com/q3-2023-quarterly-data-review

