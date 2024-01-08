Trepp and Commercial Real Estate Direct Release the Annual Year-End Magazine, Reviewing a Tumultuous 2023 with Signs of Optimism for 2024

"The mountain of maturing loans continues to increase and we're looking at an unprecedented $2.81 trillion of maturing CRE loans through 2028. This year, $544.3 billion of that comes due and just more than half of it is held by banks," said Orest Mandzy, Managing Editor of CRE Direct. Post this

In this edition of the magazine, analysts delved into the aftermath of a challenging year for CRE markets as distress mounted. The impact of higher interest rates, coupled with economic and geopolitical uncertainty, forced many players to become even more risk-averse in 2023.

"The mountain of maturing loans continues to increase and we're looking at an unprecedented $2.81 trillion of maturing CRE loans through 2028. This year, $544.3 billion of that comes due and just more than half of it is held by banks," said Orest Mandzy, Managing Editor of CRE Direct. "But there's some good news, interest rates started declining near the end of the year, which could ease the pressure on borrowers and lenders facing huge volumes of maturities."

Within the magazine, readers will find insights into various topics such as the mortgage maturity wave, CMBS defeasance, CMBS delinquency and special servicing volumes, bank CRE lending, what's in store for CRE in 2024, and more. Instantly access The Year-End Magazine here: https://www.trepp.com/trepp-cre-direct-year-end-magazine-2023-cred

For more information on The Year-End Magazine or any of the data and commentary featured, email [email protected] or visit http://www.Trepp.com.

