Trepp Announces May 2025 Future CRE Leaders Award Winners in Commercial Real Estate

"This program reflects Trepp's ongoing commitment to cultivating the next generation of commercial real estate professionals," said Annemarie DiCola, Chief Executive Officer at Trepp. Post this

For May 2025, Trepp selected six graduate and 17 undergraduate students who graduated in May 2025 and distinguished themselves through their academic accomplishments, industry involvement, and leadership potential. Each recipient has demonstrated a clear commitment to shaping the future of the CRE space.

The selection process was led by Trepp's education committee, which evaluated candidates on their academic excellence, hands-on experience, and demonstrated enthusiasm for careers in CRE and finance.

The winners of the May 2025 awards are as follows:

Graduate Leaders

Bobby Yu (PhD): Cornell University

(PhD): Colin Dallas-Wu : NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate

: NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate Gayatri Naga Sai Aditya Ganti: NYU Stern School of Business

Alyssa Govindan : University of California, Irvine

: Evan Wasiak : London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

: (LSE) Heng Yong: Fordham University

Undergraduate Leaders

Makaila Carroll : Morgan State University

: Abigail Gillam : Texas Tech University

: Matilyn Gonzalez : Texas Tech University

: Michael Haass : Syracuse University

: Ryan Kirschner : University of Georgia

: Ayo Kolawole : University of Wisconsin–Madison

: University of Wisconsin–Madison Jacob Langner : University of Denver

: Bennett Mahon : Clemson University

: Lauren Markley : University of Georgia

: Kayla Master : Florida State University

: Catherine McGetrick : University of Georgia

: Adrian Noboa : Florida State University

: Amerdeep Passananti: Cornell University

Ben Pisarenko : New York University

: Julian Rivera-Williams : Claremont McKenna College

: Taylor Schlickau : Florida State University

: Tariq Sule : Georgia State University

"This program reflects Trepp's ongoing commitment to cultivating the next generation of commercial real estate professionals," said Annemarie DiCola, Chief Executive Officer at Trepp. "We are honored to recognize these emerging leaders who are already making an impact in the industry."

All award winners will have a profile on Trepp's website and were featured in Trepp and Commercial Real Estate Direct's "The Mid-Year 2025 Magazine," which was released this month. Click here to download The Mid-Year 2025.

About Trepp:

Trepp, founded in 1979, is the leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, Dallas, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).

Media Contact

Ennys Soydas, Trepp, Inc., 212-754-1010, [email protected], www.trepp.com

Twitter

SOURCE Trepp, Inc.