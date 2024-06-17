Trepp Announces Spring 2024 Future Leader Award Winners in Commercial Real Estate

"This round of future leaders represents the continuation of a program that has recognized outstanding individuals during a time where there have been fewer opportunities in the market," said Erin Timko, Trepp's Director of Academic and Industry Relations. Post this

Trepp's Spring 2024 Future Leaders program recognizes a remarkable group of 24 individuals, including two influential industry leaders, 18 undergraduate leaders, and four graduate leaders. Candidates submitted applications showcasing their academic achievements, relevant work experiences, and passion for the industry. These applications were reviewed by Trepp's education committee.

The winners of the spring awards are as follows:

Influencer Leaders

Myaysa Evans: St. John's University School of Law

School of Law Paul Spagnoli : St. John's University School of Law

Graduate Leaders

Ming Hong Choi : University of Cambridge

: Thomas Cochran : Harvard University

: Andrea Palacios : New York University

: Tong Zhao: University of Washington

Undergraduate Leaders

Joshua Buck : University of North Carolina, Charlotte

: Luis Engleton-Sapon : Temple University

: Austin Green : Texas Tech University

: Spencer Katz : Cornell University

: Jake Lewis : Temple University

: Luis Lopez : Drew University

: CJ Lynch: Clemson University

Samuel Maron : Binghamton University

: University Finnegan McClure : University of Washington

: Jackson McKinney : University of Tulsa

: Alis Music: Baruch College

Rachel Perry : Cornell University

: Patrick Pugliese : Florida State University

: Jake Roberts : University of Nebraska-Omaha

: Blake Shechtman : University of Michigan

: Samuel Weisenfeld : Boston University

: William Wyatt : Florida International University

: Jack Zakowski : University of Wisconsin, Madison

"We're happy to announce another successful class of students who are passionate about CRE finance. This round of future leaders represents the continuation of a program that has recognized outstanding individuals during a time where there have been fewer opportunities in the market," said Erin Timko, Trepp's Director of Academic and Industry Relations. "We believe this class will have a positive impact on the CRE industry past graduation."

All award winners have been featured on Trepp's website in addition to the 2024 Mid-Year Magazine with Commercial Real Estate Direct.

Access the 2024 Mid-Year Magazine, a recap of the CRE Finance and CMBS markets to see our Future Leaders: https://www.trepp.com/trepp-cre-direct-mid-year-2024

Trepp's educational initiatives help bridge the gap between academia and industry. For additional information on Trepp's education initiatives and the Future CRE Leaders Awards program, please contact us at 212-754-1010 or [email protected].

