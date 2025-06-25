Trepp Expands Educational Offerings with New Commercial Real Estate Training and Certification Program

"This initiative reflects Trepp's commitment to supporting lifelong learning and strengthening the CRE talent pipeline," said Annemarie DiCola, Chief Executive Officer at Trepp, Inc. Post this

The curriculum follows the entire CRE investment lifecycle from initial market analysis to deal execution, giving learners a comprehensive overview of key concepts including financial modeling, risk and return analysis, appraisal methods, underwriting fundamentals, and deal structuring. Each weekly module includes curated readings, on-demand video lectures, real-world case studies, and applied assignments designed to simulate the kinds of analytical and strategic decisions CRE professionals face in the field.

To enhance the learning experience, Trepp also offers optional bi-weekly virtual office hours with course instructors, allowing participants to engage in live Q&A sessions, gain feedback on assignments, and connect with peers across the industry.

The course is led by a team of Trepp experts, including Dr. Stephen Buschbom, Director of Research, Matt Gersemehl, Valuation Appraisal Product Manager, and Thomas Taylor, Senior Manager of Research. Together, they bring decades of experience in CRE finance, appraisal, and investment strategy, ensuring that participants can benefit from both theoretical knowledge and real-world insight.

"This initiative reflects Trepp's commitment to supporting lifelong learning and strengthening the CRE talent pipeline," said Annemarie DiCola, Chief Executive Officer at Trepp, Inc. "We're excited to offer a program that empowers learners to build confidence and credibility in this complex, evolving field."

Participants who complete the course will earn a Trepp Certification and gain a competitive edge in the job market. If participants' employers offer tuition reimbursement, Trepp can provide the necessary documentation available upon request.

Learn more and register today: http://www.trepp.com/trepp-training-solutions-cre-2025

Founded in 1979, Trepp is the leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the tools they need to enhance transparency, efficiency, and performance. From offices in New York, Dallas, and London, Trepp supports clients globally across trading, research, risk management, and portfolio analytics. Trepp is a subsidiary of Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).

