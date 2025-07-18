Trepp Honored with DMGT Community Champions Award for Bid to Give Charity Auction

"I'm incredibly proud of our MERG members and all who helped honor Shari's legacy while supporting education and the fight against food insecurity," said Annemarie DiCola, CEO of Trepp. Post this

The event was held in tribute to Shari Linnick, a cherished colleague who spent 14 years as a leader at Trepp and passed away in January 2024. "Bid to Give" served as both a celebration of Shari's legacy and a rallying effort to support causes that reflect her values: education, community engagement, and support.

"This award is a testament to the compassion, creativity, and teamwork that define Trepp," said Annemarie DiCola, CEO of Trepp. "I'm incredibly proud of our MERG members and all who helped honor Shari's legacy while supporting education and the fight against food insecurity."

TreppMERG led the initiatives across all Trepp offices, coordinating raffles and auctions that united employees around a shared cause. In addition to the money raised from the auction, DMGT generously donated an extra $13,500, split evenly between the Shari Linnick Memorial Scholarship and City Harvest.

"We're deeply honored that DMGT has recognized our commitment through this award. It is a meaningful way to celebrate Shari's legacy and amplify the mission of City Harvest in the fight against food insecurity," added Scott Barrie, Managing Director at Trepp, and Executive Sponsor of TreppMERG.

Trepp extends its sincere thanks to DMGT for their support and to the many team members who made this event possible.

