Trepp Honors Future Leaders in Commercial Real Estate, Announces Winners of December 2023 Awards Program

"We are thrilled to unveil the recipients of the December 2023 Future Leaders Awards, celebrating the brightest minds shaping the future of commercial real estate," said Erin Timko, Director of Academic and Industry Relations at Trepp. Post this

Among the winners of Trepp's Future Leaders Awards are nine undergraduate students and five graduate students who have surrounded themselves with the academics and positive influences in the commercial real estate space necessary to build a significant and successful career in the industry.

The winners of the December 2023 awards are as follows:

Graduate Leaders:

Alexandru Bancu – New York University Schack Institute of Real Estate

Undergraduate Leaders:

Josvianny Alvarado – University of Miami

"We are thrilled to unveil the recipients of the December 2023 Future Leaders Awards, celebrating the brightest minds shaping the future of commercial real estate," said Erin Timko, Director of Academic and Industry Relations at Trepp. "These talented individuals exemplify dedication, innovation, and promise in our industry. As they embark on their professional journeys, we have full confidence in their ability to drive positive change and propel the commercial real estate sector forward."

All award winners will have a profile on Trepp's website and were featured in Trepp's 2023 Year-End Magazine with Commercial Real Estate Direct.

Read the profiles of each of our future leaders here: https://www.trepp.com/trepp-future-leaders-profiles-2023

Trepp's educational initiatives help bridge the gap between academia and industry. For additional information on Trepp's education initiatives and the Future CRE Leaders Awards program, please contact at 212-754-1010 or [email protected].

About Trepp

Trepp, founded in 1979, is the leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, Dallas, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).

Media Contact

Ennys Soydas, Trepp Inc, 2127541010, [email protected], www.trepp.com

Twitter

SOURCE Trepp Inc