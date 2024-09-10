Trepp, Inc.'s Weekly Show, The TreppWire Podcast, Named a 2024 Top CRE Podcast by CREi Summit

"The success of The TreppWire Podcast is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to delivering value to our clients and the industry as a whole," said Annemarie DiCola, CEO of Trepp. Post this

"We are thrilled to be recognized by CREi Summit as one of the top podcasts in the industry," said Hayley Keen. "Our goal with The TreppWire Podcast has always been to provide our listeners with timely, valuable insights to navigate the markets. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

The #2 ranking of The TreppWire Podcast in CREi Summit's 2024 Podcast List underscores Trepp's commitment to providing industry-leading thought leadership and analysis. In addition to the podcast, Trepp regularly publishes research, hosts webinars, and participates in industry events to share expertise with the broader CRE and structured finance communities.

"At Trepp, we are dedicated to empowering our clients by providing them with the data, insights, and tools they need to make informed decisions," said Annemarie DiCola, CEO of Trepp. "The success of The TreppWire Podcast is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to delivering value to our clients and the industry as a whole."

To celebrate this achievement, Trepp invites industry professionals to subscribe to The TreppWire Podcast to stay informed about the latest developments in commercial real estate and how they may impact you. Subscribe via your preferred platform here.

Trepp extends its gratitude to CREi Summit, SIOR, and ICSC for sponsoring this initiative and congratulates all the podcasts featured in the rankings.

About Trepp

Trepp, founded in 1979, is the leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, Dallas, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is wholly owned by Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).

Mariana Sbrana, Trepp, Inc., 2127541010, [email protected]

