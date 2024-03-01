Trepp Q4 2023 Life Insurance Commercial Mortgage Total Return Index Report Reveals Previously Expected Rate Cuts Pushed Yields Lower, Boosting Mortgages' Total Return

Trepp released the Q4 2023 LifeComps Total Return Index Report, revealing high total returns after previously expected rate cuts pushed yields lower.

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate (CRE), and banking markets, has released the Q4 2023 returns report for its life insurance commercial mortgage index. The report identified high total returns, with major jumps in returns for the office, industrial, and retail sectors. Instantly access the report here: https://www.trepp.com/q4-2023-life-comps-report

In Q4 2023, LifeComps participants reported a total return of 4.93%, primarily driven by a large price appreciation, a reversal from the negative return in Q3. The closely watched office sector showed a large increase in returns, after a negative return in the previous quarter.

In terms of loan production, LifeComps portfolio origination volumes remain subdued in Q4, in the high-interest rate environment.

"The positive return for commercial mortgages is a direct result of lower long-end interest rates in Q4," said Benqing Shen, Director of Lending Product Management, at Trepp and report author. "However, with the uncertain rate outlook, the borrowers with loans maturing in 2024 will find refinancing challenging."

The LifeComps Commercial Mortgage Loan Index remains the only published benchmark for CRE mortgages based on actual performance data and cash flow collected from participating life insurance companies. Access our report to see the latest findings from this historic performance index: https://www.trepp.com/q4-2023-life-comps-report

For more information, contact Trepp at [email protected] or 212.754.1010. Visit http://www.Trepp.com for more information on LifeComps.

About LifeComps™

The LifeComps™ Commercial Mortgage Loan Index is the only published benchmark for the private commercial mortgage market based on actual mortgage loan cash flow and performance data which has been collected quarterly from participating life insurance companies since 1996. LifeComps provides a quantifiable investment performance index and serves as a benchmark for privately held commercial real estate mortgages.

About Trepp

Trepp, founded in 1979, is the leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, Dallas, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).

Media Contact

Ennys Soydas, Trepp Inc, 2127541010, [email protected], www.trepp.com

Twitter

SOURCE Trepp Inc