Trepp Releases Q3 2023 Life Insurance Commercial Mortgage Total Return Index Report, Reveals with Previously Rising Rates, Total Returns Decline

"Commercial mortgages saw negative total return due to higher interest rates. But the worst might be behind us as the Fed is likely done with the rate hike campaign," said Benqing Shen, Director of Product Management at Trepp and report author, "Market participants should keep an eye on the credit events and the production volume."

The LifeComps Commercial Mortgage Loan Index remains the only published benchmark for CRE mortgages based on actual performance data and cash flow collected from participating life insurance companies. Access our report to see the latest findings from this historic performance index: http://www.trepp.com/instantly-access-q3-2023-life-comps-report

About LifeComps™

The LifeComps™ Commercial Mortgage Loan Index is the only published benchmark for the private commercial mortgage market based on actual mortgage loan cash flow and performance data which has been collected quarterly from participating life insurance companies since 1997. LifeComps provides a quantifiable investment performance index and serves as a benchmark for privately held commercial real estate mortgages.

About Trepp

Trepp, founded in 1979, is the leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is wholly owned by Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).

