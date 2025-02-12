Trepp Unveils AI-Powered Search, Expanding its Capabilities to Enhance Commercial Real Estate Business

"Trepp has long been the industry's trusted source for market intelligence, and with AI Search, we're taking the next step in making our data more accessible and actionable," said Michael Holtzman, Chief Technology Officer at Trepp. Post this

"Trepp has long been the industry's trusted source for market intelligence, and with AI Search, we're taking the next step in making our data more accessible and actionable," said Michael Holtzman, Chief Technology Officer at Trepp. "By integrating GenAI technology and machine learning, we are transforming the way our clients interact with our data – enhancing their efficiency and allowing them to access new opportunities, faster."

AI Search is just one of several next-generation AI tools Trepp has introduced to strengthen market analysis capabilities for CRE professionals. Alongside AI Search, Trepp has also developed:

AI-Powered Market Summary Chatbot – Quickly generates insights into any CRE market of interest.

Hand-Selected Sales Comps – Unlocks AI-driven property comparisons tailored to specific investment needs.

Income & Expense Comps – Allows for benchmarking of asset performance with AI-informed expense and revenue data.

Financial Proforma Modeling – Creates detailed financial projections by using advanced AI models to leverage rapid comps, property size and age, demographics, and location data.

"The evolution of AI in CRE is accelerating, and Trepp is at the forefront of delivering tools that drive smarter decision-making," said Lonnie Hendry, Chief Product Officer at Trepp. "These enhancements reflect our broader mission to blend Trepp's trusted data with state-of-the-art technology, to give our clients access to the tools they need to more effectively navigate today's real estate marketplace."

