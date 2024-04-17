Trepp Unveils Inaugural Trepp Training Solutions Program, Welcoming First CMBS Cohort in Summer 2024

"Trepp's Training Solutions program combines our robust history in the CMBS industry with our vast experience working with universities and young professionals," said Erin Timko, Director of Academic and Industry Relations at Trepp. Post this

Participants will delve into the history and formation of the CMBS market, explore tranche and risk structures, master key bond metric calculations, and develop core Excel competencies – all essential skills for success in this dynamic field. The program will equip course participants with specialized knowledge, practical skills, and real-world examples needed to thrive in the industry.

The training program will be led by Dr. Stephen Buschbom, Director of Research at Trepp, and former Texas Tech University Assistant Professor, Alan Drayton, Head of CMBS at Trepp, and will also include various guest speakers from within the industry.

"Trepp's Training Solutions program combines our robust history in the CMBS industry with our vast experience working with universities and young professionals," said Erin Timko, Director of Academic and Industry Relations at Trepp. "We are providing professionals new to the industry the chance to learn first-hand from our subject matter experts and excel in the complex world of CRE finance."

Sessions will take place on Wednesday evenings at Trepp's New York headquarters, with the option of virtual attendance available. Upon successful completion of the program and final exam, course participants will receive an official Trepp certification.

The inaugural Trepp Training Solutions Program kicks off in May 2024. Register for the program here: https://www.trepp.com/trepp-training-solutions-2024-cmbs

Trepp's educational initiatives help bridge the gap between academia and industry. For additional information on Trepp's education initiatives and the Trepp Training Solutions program, please contact at 212-754-1010 or [email protected].

About Trepp

Trepp, founded in 1979, is the leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, Dallas, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).

