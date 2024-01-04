Trepp Unveils TreppCRE, A Solution Bringing Extensive Commercial Property Data and Advanced Analytics to the Commercial Real Estate Market

"For more than 40 years, Trepp has been known as an industry leader in the CRE finance market," said Lonnie Hendry, Chief Product Officer. "Now, we give users a comprehensive view of the commercial property markets. TreppCRE gives clients the data they need to answer any of their CRE questions." Post this

"For more than 40 years, Trepp has been known as an industry leader in the CRE finance market," said Lonnie Hendry, Chief Product Officer of Trepp. "Now, we've expanded our offering to give users a more comprehensive view of the broader commercial property markets. TreppCRE gives clients the data they need to answer any of their CRE questions."

Trepp has expanded its product and analytics capabilities with TreppCRE, a key solution built to address challenges faced by CRE professionals. Access to data on commercial real estate properties has expanded from 300,000 properties to nearly five million in the first release from Trepp.

TreppCRE includes a new AI-based Comps engine, that selects comparables for any property based on available data across all sources. Additionally, the new offering includes a financial proforma model that projects current financials for properties with significant accuracy.

"Practitioners can now get hand picked comps and financials to get an estimate of a property's valuation with just a few clicks. Our effective use of machine learning on decades of data that Trepp has amassed should provide a significant efficiency gain over current processes," said Hendry.

TreppCRE also brings new functionality for lenders, with the ability to run quick what-if scenarios on core lending metrics and to understand potential risk on any commercial mortgage based on underlying property data. This tool provides pre-run risk metrics on any of the millions of properties available in TreppCRE, allowing lenders to assess underlying risk based on lending assumptions, location, property type and economic forecast in a matter of seconds. TreppCRE uses Trepp's default model, TreppDM, to generate these risk metrics.

TreppCRE connects disparate datasets, solving for what has been a significant challenge in the CRE industry since the explosion of data over the last few years. TreppCRE uses proprietary, patent-pending technology to connect various data sources and is poised to revolutionize how CRE practitioners use data.

