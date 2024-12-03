Trepp Welcomes Chief Economist, Rachel Szymanski, Ph.D. to Expand Economic Expertise

"Our team's expertise is what makes Trepp's content and solutions trusted across the CRE and structured finance sectors," said Lonnie Hendry, Chief Product Officer at Trepp. Post this

"With Rachel on board, we are further elevating our ability to offer clients critical, real-time economic analysis that complements our trusted CRE data and research."

Dr. Szymanski brings an extensive background in research and risk analysis, previously specializing in quantitative finance at Bank of America. Her experience spans mortgage risk modeling, macroeconomic analysis, and stress testing.

Dr. Szymanski holds a Ph.D. in Finance from Carnegie Mellon University, where her research explored corporate finance trends, short-term financing options, and capital market dynamics. Her academic expertise, combined with her practical experience in global economics from her tenure at the International Monetary Fund, underscores her capability to provide valuable insights on factors impacting CRE and finance markets globally.

With a legacy of more than 40 years as a trusted leader in the CRE industry, Trepp's hiring of a Chief Economist emphasizes its commitment to supporting clients through data, insights, and advanced analytics.

Trepp, founded in 1979, is the leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, Dallas, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).

