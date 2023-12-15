Trepp's Bank CRE Loan Performance Report Reveals Office Charge-offs & Delinquencies Pair with Steep Declines in Occupancy & Originations in Q3 2023

"Commercial mortgage origination volumes for bank-held CRE loans fell dramatically in the third quarter, with the office sector showing the lowest origination volume in Q3 relative to the pre-Covid 2019 average quarterly origination volume for the sector," said Emily Yue, Research Analyst at Trepp. Post this

"Commercial mortgage origination volumes for bank-held commercial real estate (CRE) loans fell dramatically in the third quarter, with the office sector showing the lowest origination volume in Q3 relative to the pre-Covid 2019 average quarterly origination volume for the sector," said Emily Yue, Research Analyst at Trepp. "Furthermore, the mortgage underwriting terms for any new originations in the third quarter show greater weakness relative to originations made in prior quarters."

While the lodging and retail sectors have seen some positive signs in the past few quarters regarding delinquencies, the office sector rates continue to rise. The overall delinquency rate experienced a sharp rise, surging from 1.2% in the previous quarter to 1.5%.

The analysis is mainly built on the examination of trends in Trepp's Anonymized Loan-Level Repository (T-ALLR) data set. The T-ALLR data is comprised of bank balance sheet loan data, a diverse set of loans totaling about $160 billion sourced from multiple banks.

