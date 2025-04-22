Trepp's Head of Marketing, Hayley Keen, Named 2025 Woman of Influence by GlobeSt

"Hayley's recognition as a 2025 Woman of Influence is well-deserved and speaks to the caliber of leadership at Trepp," said Annemarie DiCola, Chief Executive Officer at Trepp Post this

"Hayley's recognition as a 2025 Woman of Influence is well-deserved and speaks to the caliber of leadership at Trepp," said Annemarie DiCola, Chief Executive Officer at Trepp. "Her innovative approach to marketing has strengthened our position as the industry's leading data and analytics provider while advancing standards in the broader CRE community."

Since joining Trepp in 2019, Hayley has elevated the company's marketing initiatives across its diverse business lines while navigating both challenging and prosperous market conditions. Her leadership has enhanced Trepp's ability to deliver critical insights to clients, particularly through strategic communication channels that highlight the company's comprehensive data solutions.

As the CRE industry continues to evolve, Trepp remains at the forefront with executives like Hayley who demonstrate the forward-thinking leadership needed to address complex market dynamics. Under her direction, Trepp has expanded its market presence while maintaining its reputation for excellence in data integrity and analytical precision.

About Trepp:

Trepp, founded in 1979, is the leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, Dallas, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).

Media Contact

Ennys Soydas, Trepp, Inc., 212-754-1010, [email protected], www.trepp.com

Twitter

SOURCE Trepp, Inc.