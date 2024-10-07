Tresóna Multimedia, Music Publishing Licensor, Files Federal Trade Commission Complaint Against UK's ClickNClear

"CNC's marketing practices are confusing at best and, at worst, unethical. CNC's conduct makes it much more difficult for us and other good actors in the space to convey actual copyright licensing obligations to schools and nonprofits," said Jann-Michael Greenburg, President of Tresóna. Post this

CNC falsely claims that American consumers are required to obtain permission to "practice alone" to music.

CNC falsely claims that American consumers are required to obtain permission to "set choreography to" musical works.

CNC falsely claims that American consumers require public performance licensing, even if the venues or event organizers have already obtained public performance licensing or the performance is exempt under US copyright laws.

CNC falsely claims its standard "End User License Agreement" includes public performance, "choreography," and "practice permissions," even though it does not.

"The process for securing the proper licenses for music can be perplexing even for an experienced professional, let alone teachers and community leaders who want to do the right thing and ensure the music they are using is properly licensed," said Jann-Michael Greenburg, President of Tresóna. "CNC's marketing practices are confusing at best and, at worst, unethical. CNC's conduct makes it much more difficult for us and other good actors in the space to convey actual copyright licensing obligations to schools and nonprofits. We will continue to fight for music publishers and songwriters to ensure they are properly paid for use of their works in educational and community spaces throughout the United States".

The complete FTC complaint can be accessed HERE.

About Tresóna

Founded in 2009 and underpinned by a proprietary technology stack, Tresóna is a trusted partner to music publishers and songwriters around the world who seek to efficiently license their works to scholastic, community and professional organizations. Similarly, scholastic, community and professional organizations rely upon Tresóna to ensure that they properly license copyrighted musical works for use in performances and recordings. Tresóna helps these same organizations distribute the recordings and videos of their musical performances. More information can be found at www.tresonamusic.com.

Media Contact

John Vlautin, Tresóna Multimedia, 1 818-763-9800, [email protected], https://www.tresonamusic.com

SOURCE Tresóna Multimedia