Trevett Cristo Announces Relocation of Office Headquarters to Brighton, NY

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trevett Cristo PC, a full-service law firm headquartered in Rochester, NY, is excited to announce it will be moving its office headquarters to Brighton, NY. The firm, which currently occupies the 10th floor of the Crossroads Office Building on State Street, expects to be operating out of its new location as soon as December 1st, 2023.

"We are excited to move our headquarters to Brighton for various reasons," explains Lou Cristo, President of Trevett Cristo. "Simply put, we are looking to offer our clients and staff a more convenient and welcoming experience."

Located just off I490 in the Canal View Office Park, the new facility is centrally located, easy to access and offers ample free parking.

"Our firm's presence in the heart of Rochester spans more than 90 years," Cristo explained. However, with the changing times, we made a strategic choice to relocate. This decision was driven by our commitment to adapt to the evolving needs of our clients and staff, and to establish a stronger foundation for the firm's future success."

For more information on Trevett Cristo and its relocation to Brighton, please contact Carrie Tschetter, [email protected], 585-261-4805.

About Trevett Cristo

Trevett Cristo P.C. is a general practice law firm based in Rochester, NY, providing comprehensive legal services across multiple practice areas. Their expertise encompasses civil and criminal litigation, commercial law, real estate law for both residential and commercial properties, personal and family law, and labor-related concerns. With a diverse and accomplished team of attorneys, Trevett Cristo P.C. is dedicated to delivering exceptional legal representation to its clients.

