Tri Cascade Inc. Unveils TRITOM GX500G IoT 5G Modem at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas

Groundbreaking low-latency modem delivers fast, reliable, and secure 5G connectivity for industrial, remote and mobile applications

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tri Cascade Inc., a subsidiary of Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. ("SRMX"), is proud to announce the launch of its TRITOM GX500G IoT 5G Modem at Mobile World Congress, West Hall #521, in Las Vegas from October 8-10, 2024.

The first of its kind, TRITOM GX500G is a powerful and versatile 5G modem designed to meet the needs of industrial IoT, AI applications, remote and rural connectivity, enterprise networking, and smart city infrastructure. With low latency, robust protection features, and broad connectivity support, this revolutionary technology sets a new standard for reliable and secure 5G connections across various industries.

"The GX500G addresses a crucial need for instant internet access in areas lacking existing infrastructure, such as construction sites," said Max Li, CEO of Tri Cascade Inc. "Its low latency and high-speed capabilities make it indispensable for businesses requiring secure and fast connectivity, regardless of location."

TRITOM GX500G equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X62 5G Modem—the world's first 10 Gigabit 5G modem—it supports upgradable architecture for 5G Release 16, making it a future-proof solution for mobile broadband, fixed wireless, and industrial IoT applications. In addition, the GX500G operates on the ONENET Essential Onboarding platform via Microsoft Windows Azure Cloud, offering comprehensive SIM and device management along with LiveMap global real-time tracking capabilities for both fixed and mobile devices. The TRITOM GX500G IoT 5G modem features 2 Ethernet ports (one WAN and one LAN) and 2 industrial RS232/RS485 terminals for all business applications. It is optional for 5G failover when it is connected to Fiber Optical Internet.

Key Features:

Low Latency Connectivity: Ensures swift data transmission, critical for AI deployment and real-time IoT operations.

Versatile Applications: Ideal for construction sites, mobile installations, fleet management, and more.

Easy Integration: Simply connects to an Ethernet port for instant connectivity.

Enhanced Stability: Integrated with a Fakra antenna connector to maintain network stability even during movement.

TRITOM GX500G IoT 5G modem designed with the Quectel RM520N-GL global 5G module will be on display at Mobile World Congress in at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, at the Quectel Wireless Solutions booth, 521. It will be available for purchase in 2025 at amazon.com and tricascadeinc.com. Estimate MSRP $1,000 USD.

"At Quectel, we are committed to enabling businesses to fully leverage the power of IoT with seamless 5G connectivity," commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "The TRITOM GX500G IoT 5G modem, featuring our RM520N-GL module, is a testament to that commitment."

To learn more about the TRITOM GX500G and Tri Cascade Inc.'s other innovations, please visit www.tricascadeinc.com.

GX500G Specifications

Network Processor

MediaTek 7621A: Dual core 880MHz network processor.

Memory and Storage

RAM: 128MB

Flash: 16MB

User Storage: 1MB internal, expandable to 32GB with an SD card socket (TRITOM GX500Gx).

5G Processor

Qualcomm SDX62

Support Bands (Frequency Bands & MIMO & GNSS Systems)

5G NR SA (Standalone)

- Frequency Bands:

n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n12/n13/n14/n18/n20/n25/n26/n28/n29/n30/n38/n40/n41/n48/n66/n70/n71/n75/n76/n77/n78/n79

- Downlink (DL): 4 × 4 MIMO:

n1/n2/n3/n7/n25/n30/n38/n40/n41/n48/n66/n70/n77/n78/n79

- Uplink (UL): 2 × 2 MIMO:

n38/n41/n48/n77/n78/n79

5G NR NSA (Non-Standalone)

- Frequency Bands:

n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n12/n13/n14/n18/n20/n25/n26/n28/n29/n30/n38/n40/n41/n48/n66/n70/n71/n75/n76/n77/n78/n79

- Downlink (DL): 4 × 4 MIMO:

n1/n2/n3/n7/n25/n30/n38/n40/n41/n48/n66/n70/n77/n78/n79

LTE

- FDD Bands:

B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B13/B14/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28/B29/B30/B32/B66/B71

- TDD Bands:

B34/B38/B39/B40/B41/B42/B43/B46 (LAA)/B48

- Downlink (DL): 4 × 4 MIMO:

B1/B2/B3/B4/B7/B25/B30/B38/B40/B41/B42/B43/B48/B66

WCDMA

- Frequency Bands: B1/B2/B4/B5/B8/B19

GNSS

- Systems Supported: GPS/GLONASS/BDS/Galileo/QZSS

About TRI CASCADE, INC.

Tri Cascade, Inc. is a leading Telecom IoT Service Provider headquartered in Irvine, California, with state-of-the-art design and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan. We specialize in delivering advanced NB IoT, CATM, and LTE to 5G solutions, along with cutting-edge IoT devices through our ONENET B2B IoT Onboarding Platform. This platform is certified by Microsoft IoT Sphere under Azure IoT Hub, ensuring robust support for business and infrastructure IoT operations.

Our management team brings decades of innovation in Energy Efficiency Management, Home Automation, Wireless Networking, Telecom IoT Connectivity, and Cloud Management integration services. Recently, we expanded our capabilities by establishing a comprehensive supply chain for manufacturing operations in Taiwan, enabling us to offer turnkey IoT business solutions to our partners.

At Tri Cascade, we are committed to developing smart, innovative solutions that enhance the way we manage our environment, both indoors and outdoors, through efficient data transmission, integration, monitoring, and response. We create the future of Smart IoT.

Media Contact

Haley Sinacole, Matter Communications, 1 (978) 518-4508, [email protected]

SOURCE Matter Communications